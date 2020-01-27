The digital holography market is projected to reach USD 5.4 billion by 2024 from USD 2.2 billion in 2019; growing at a CAGR of 19.8%

The growth of the digital holography market is driven by factors such as rising demand for digital holography in medical and commercial applications; and increasing use of digital holography microscopy for precise measurements.

Moreover, the growing adoption of digital holography in the financial sector for security purposes is expected to drive the digital holography market. On the other hand, factors such as the high cost of digital holographic systems, and computational complexities in the acquisition and reconstruction of holograms are barriers inhibiting the growth of this market.



Hardware segment to hold largest share of digital holography market during forecast period

The digital holography technique requires several hardware components, including lasers, CMOS/CCD cameras, spatial filters, mirrors, beam splitters, and others.In recent years, there have been rapid improvements in electronic devices such as image sensors, spatial light modulators (SLM), and computers.



An SLM with high-pixel density enables the formation of a natural, colorful, and high-quality 3D motion-picture image on a holographic display without the requirement for lenses.These hardware components help to capture the specimen.



The initial cost required for these hardware components is quite high.

Digital holographic displays to lead the market, in terms of size, by 2024 “

Holographic display technology has the ability to provide all four-eye mechanisms: binocular disparity, motion parallax, accommodation, and convergence. 3D objects can be viewed without wearing any special glasses and no visual fatigue is caused to human eyes.

3D imagery has attracted people for a long time and it is the next major thing in the advertisement sector. These displays help in enhancing the customer experience. Holographic displays in the commercial vertical are expected to be in high demand in the coming years. The growing adoption of 3D holographic display solutions in the retail vertical for advertisements and marketing is propelling the growth of the digital holographic display market.



North America to hold largest size of digital holography market during forecast period

The leading position of North America, in terms of size, can be attributed to the high demand for digital holography systems in this region due to the presence of a large number of life science & biomedical research and testing centers.Moreover, there is an escalated demand for holographic displays in commercial applications, which is further propelling the market in the region.



The region is also one of the early adopters of the technology, and the demand is mainly derived from the growing adoption of digital holographic systems for commercial applications in the US.



In-depth interviews were conducted with chief executive officers (CEOs), marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the digital holography ecosystem.



Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 = 30%, Tier 2 = 45%, and Tier 3 = 25%

• By Designation: C-Level Executives = 25%, Directors = 40%, and Others = 35%

• By Region: North America = 35%, Europe = 30%, APAC = 25%, and RoW = 10%



Lyncee Tec (Switzerland), Holoxica Limited (UK), RealView Imaging (Israel), HoloTech Switzerland AG (Switzerland), EON Reality (US), Geola Technologies (Lithuania), Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics (India), Ovizio Imaging Systems (Belgium), Leia (US), and Phase Holographic Imaging (Sweden) are a few of the leading players in this market.The other players operating in the digital holography market include MetroLaser (US), MDH Hologram (UK), Realfiction (Sweden), Intelligent Imaging Innovations (US), Holotronica (UK), Light Logics Holography and Optics (India) Digitos Technologies (India), and Trimos (Switzerland).



Whereas, Jasper Display Corp. (Taiwan), HOLOEYE Photonics (Germany), MIT Media Lab (US), and Fraunhofer IMP (Germany), are key innovators operating in this space.



Research Coverage:

Offering, application, vertical, and geography are the segments covered in this report. It also gives a detailed view of the market across 4 main regions: North America, Europe, APAC, and RoW.



Reasons to Buy the Report:

• This report includes statistics pertaining to the digital holography market in terms of offering, application, vertical, and geography along with their respective market sizes.

• Major drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges for the digital holography market have been provided in detail in this report.

• The report includes illustrative segmentation, analysis, and forecast for the digital holography market based on its segments and subsegments.

