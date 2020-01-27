Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market and its Future Outlook and Trend During the Period of 2020 – 2021
Overview
The report covers forecast and analysis for the Public cloud platform-as-a-service market on a worldwide and regional level. The study provides historic data of 2015 along with a forecast from 2016 to 2021 based on revenue (USD million). The study includes drivers and restraints for the Public cloud platform-as-a-service market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the Public cloud platform-as-a-service market on a worldwide level.
In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view on the Public cloud platform-as-a-service market, we have included an analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein submarket segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.
The study provides a decisive view on the Public cloud platform-as-a-service market by segmenting the market based on submarkets. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2016 to 2021. The submarket segment of Public cloud platform-as-a-service includes cloud application platforms, cloud integration services, cloud data services, cloud application development life-cycle services and other cloud platform services. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa. This segmentation includes demand for Public cloud platform-as-a-service based on individual applications in all the regions.
The report also includes detailed profiles of end players such Engine Yard, Google Inc, IBM, Microsoft Corporation and Amazon Web Services, Inc. The detailed description of players includes parameters such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies and recent developments of the company.
This Report Segments the Global Public Cloud Platform as A Service (PaaS) Market as Follows:
Global Public Cloud Platform-as-a-Service Market: Submarket Segment Analysis
Cloud Application Platforms
Cloud Integration Services
Cloud Data Services
Cloud Application Development and Life-Cycle Services
Other Cloud Platform Services
Global Public Cloud Platform-As-A-Service Market: Region Segment Analysis
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Table of Content:
Chapter 1 Preface
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Public Cloud Platform-as-a-Service Industry Analysis
Chapter 5 Public Cloud Platform-as-a-Service Market Regional Analysis
Chapter 7 Company Profiles
Continued………...............
