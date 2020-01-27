Rugby Union returns to Nigerian National Sports Festival

Rugby Union is set to return to the National Sports Festival 2020 after a ten year absence having missed out in the last three editions held in Lagos, Rivers and Abuja.

The Nigerian National Sports Festival is a biennial multi-sport event organized by the Federal Government of Nigeria through the National Sports Commission for athletes from the 36 States of Nigeria.

Rugby last featured as a medal winning event in Kaduna 2009 having debuted at the 2006 Gateway games in Ogun State. Prior to that Rugby went through a mandatory demonstration in three consequent events.

Athletes from the 36 states and the FCT are expected to participate in the festival tagged “Edo 2020’’, and the events will hold in 22 venues. Rugby Players in the country from all the six geo-political zones are presently engaged in Zonal Qualifiers before the main event in March 2020.

