Data Quality Tools Market and its Future Outlook and Trend During the Period of 2020 – 2022

Data Quality Tools - Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers and Analysis of Top Key Players to 2022

Overview

The report covers forecast and analysis for the data quality tools market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data for 2014, 2015, and 2016 along with a forecast from 2017 to 2022 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints for the data quality tools market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the data quality Tools market on a global level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view of the data quality tools market, we have included a detailed competitive scenario, and data quality tools type portfolio of key vendors. To understand the competitive landscape in the market, an analysis of Porters five forces model for the data quality tools market has also been included. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein type segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

Data quality tools market is segmented based on data type, component, vertical, and region. Data type segment under this study includes financial data, supplier data, customer data, and product data. The component segment includes software and services. A vertical segment includes banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), telecommunications and IT, retail and e-commerce, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, and government. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa with its further bifurcation into major countries including U.S., France, UK, Germany, China, India, Japan, and Brazil.

Key players profiled in this market include Information Builders, Microsoft Corporation, Pitney Bowes Inc., Syncsort, International Business Machines Corporation, Informatica, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Talend, Experian PLC.

Data quality tools market segmented into;

Global Data Quality Tools Market: Data Type Segment Analysis

Financial Data

Supplier Data

Customer Data

Product Data

Global Data Quality Tools Market: Component Segment Analysis

Software

Services

Global Data Quality Tools Market: Vertical Segment Analysis

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Telecommunications and IT

Retail and E-commerce

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Manufacturing

Government

Global Data Quality Tools Market: Region Segment Analysis

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Introduction

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 4. Global Data Quality Tools Market Competitive Landscape

Chapter 9. Company Profile

Continued………...............



