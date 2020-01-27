Global Crowdfunding Market 2020 Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends & Forecast To 2026

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Crowdfunding – Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2026” To Its Research Database.

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, January 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crowdfunding Market 2020

Description:

The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.

Major Companies Covered:-

FundRazr

Gust

Crowdfunder

Kickstarter

Fundable

CircleUp

CrowdRise

Seed&Spark

PledgeMusic

GiveForward

CrowdCube

EquityNet

SWELL

Patreon

RocketHub

DonorsChoose.org

iFunding

Lending Club

GoFundMe

Kiva

Ally Invest

Teespring

Realty Mogul

Indiegogo

Causes

FirstGiving

Blooom

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4836683-2014-2026-global-crowdfunding-industry-market-research-report

Major Types Covered

Equity Crowdfunding

Lending Crowdfunding

Others

Major Applications Covered

Entrepreneurship

Social Cause

Movies & Theater

Technology

Publishing

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026

Enquiry Before Buying @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/4836683-2014-2026-global-crowdfunding-industry-market-research-report

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Table of Content: -

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders

……

8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles

8.1 FundRazr

8.1.1 FundRazr Profile

8.1.2 FundRazr Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.1.3 FundRazr Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.1.4 FundRazr Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.2 Gust

8.2.1 Gust Profile

8.2.2 Gust Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.2.3 Gust Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.2.4 Gust Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.3 Crowdfunder

8.3.1 Crowdfunder Profile

8.3.2 Crowdfunder Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.3.3 Crowdfunder Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.3.4 Crowdfunder Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.4 Kickstarter

8.4.1 Kickstarter Profile

8.4.2 Kickstarter Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.4.3 Kickstarter Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.4.4 Kickstarter Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.5 Fundable

8.5.1 Fundable Profile

8.5.2 Fundable Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.5.3 Fundable Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.5.4 Fundable Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.6 CircleUp

8.6.1 CircleUp Profile

8.6.2 CircleUp Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.6.3 CircleUp Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.6.4 CircleUp Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.7 CrowdRise

8.7.1 CrowdRise Profile

8.7.2 CrowdRise Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.7.3 CrowdRise Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.7.4 CrowdRise Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.8 Seed&Spark

8.8.1 Seed&Spark Profile

8.8.2 Seed&Spark Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.8.3 Seed&Spark Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.8.4 Seed&Spark Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.9 PledgeMusic

8.9.1 PledgeMusic Profile

8.9.2 PledgeMusic Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.9.3 PledgeMusic Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.9.4 PledgeMusic Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.10 GiveForward

8.11 CrowdCube

8.12 EquityNet

8.13 SWELL

8.14 Patreon

8.15 RocketHub

8.16 DonorsChoose.org

8.17 iFunding

8.18 Lending Club

8.19 GoFundMe

8.20 Kiva

Continued…..



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.