Frozen Food Market to emerge at a rate of 5.24% CAGR

2020 Frozen Food Market Size, Share and Trend Analysis Report to 2026- Growth Opportunities and Competitive Analysis

FARGO-VALLEY CITY ND, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Changing customer preferences from conventional foods to frozen ready made meals owing to long shelf period and hectic lifestyle patterns to drive the market growth. Additionally, health indulgent consumers concentrating on low calories and sugars intake to establish healthy labeled frozen foods as mainstream of the market.

Ongoing consumer stipulates for convenience and ready to eat meal sowing to the fast-moving life of GenZ and the millennial populations to boost the market trends.

Further, frozen dairy products, frozen desserts, frozen Bread and Bakery combined with gluten-free and natural additives & preservatives to favor the market growth.

Altogether, the growing economies to boost both the production and consumption of meat&poultry with an increase in the demand for frozen food products across the processed food industry to impact the market growth positively.

In addition, key players to strengthen the Frozen food market share over intense investments in innovating product portfolio in terms of product formulations and packaging.As well as, new food processing technologies for prolonging shelf life and food storage to create key opportunities for market players.

Collective retail landscape and demand for technological advancements & convenience food in cold chain markets are the other major factors fueling the market size.

Frozen ready meals to be the leading segment in the frozen food market owing to high demand for taste consistency among consumers and can be kept for a longer period. Also, convenience stores and hypermarkets include freezing and temperature-controlled facilities to fuel the market growth.

However, the threat of food poisoning over cross contamination, growing preference of fresh food over frozen, and rising ill health effects of consuming frozen food to challenge the market growth.

Regional analysis of Frozen Food Market

The changing lifestyles positively impacts consumer behavior across EU frozen food market and eventually results in rise in volume retail for frozen food, with major share for frozen breads and desserts.

Further, rise in disposable income, growing consumption of frozen food supplies, in particular frozen meat & poultry and the presence of cluster of key vendors as well as innovative entrants across Americas and MEA boosts the frozen food market growth.

penetration of frozen foods through widespread distribution channels including online and offline modes across Germany, the United States, United Kingdom, and other is widening the regional frozen food market size.

Escalating offline and online purchase of staple food to augment across emerged nations including Germany, United States and United Kingdom in order to show a positive influence on the frozen food market value.

Europe frozen food market to raise at a rapid rate over the estimation period 2019-2025, owing to the robust growth of ready to eat snack food industry.

North America frozen foods market is increasing owing to the hectic lifestyles of consumers, which enable them to rely on convenient foods such as ready to eat or frozen food products. In addition, frequent innovation of products and attractive packaging are boosting the frozen food market.

Asia-Pacific frozen food market is dominated by china. Increase in frozen food market would primarily be driven by the rising demand and consumption of frozen foods in the developing markets of Asia-Pacific region.

Middle East & Africa is projected to increase the market growth owing to the emergence of supermarkets and online stores that are expected to ensure the product availability in the region.

Key players

key companies and manufacturers are continuously engaged in investing and launching new products to overcome competitive landscape and to expand their business presence to lift the market growth. For instance, in 2020, Ajinomoto Foods North America, Inc. invested $27.3 million to increase the processing capacity in its facility in Oakland.

Further, in 2019 Nestle’s launched a new 'cook from raw' 100% plant-based burgers in Europe to balance the consumer protein intake. As well, in 2018, Nestle launched a range of healthy frozen meals in reusable and recyclable containers.

In addition, in 2019, Amalgam Group launched frozen food items to position Buffet brand as the first health-oriented frozen food range.

Furthermore, in the year 2018 many launches and openings took place. For example Lanthanum Unawake opened a new production plant in Poland to increase its production capabilities.

Also, Conagra acquired Pinnacle Foods Inc. (US); the acquisition helped Pinnacle foods to widen its frozen meals & snacks and sweet treats categories.

Moreover, Grupo Bimbo added four frozen bakery lines to its Argentina plant to increase the export business of the company in neighboring countries.

key market players operating in the frozen food market include General Mills Inc., Conagra Brands, Inc., Grupo Bimbo S.A.B. De C.V., Nestle SA, Unilever, Kellogg Company, McCain Foods Limited, the Kraft Heinz Company, Associated British Foods Plc, and Ajinomoto.

