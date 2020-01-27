Augmented Reality Technology Market 2020 Global Analysis, Opportunities, Key Applications and Forecast to 2025
This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies
PUNE, INDIA, January 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This report focuses on the global Augmented Reality Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Augmented Reality Technology development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
Microsoft
Magic Leap
Epson
Google
Toshiba
Vuzix
DAQRI
Everysight
ThirdEye Gen
Realmax
HiScene
Vuforia (PTC)
Wikitude
ViewAR
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Hardware
Software
Hardware has the largest market share of 70%
Market segment by Application, split into
Enterprises Use
Individual Consumer Use
Enterprises Use accounts for 96% of the market share segment
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends by Regions
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)
5 Augmented Reality Technology Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)
6 North America
7 Europe
8 China
9 Japan
10 Southeast Asia
11 India
12 Central & South America
13Key Players Profiles
……Continued
