Augmented Reality Technology Market 2020 Global Analysis, Opportunities, Key Applications and Forecast to 2025

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

PUNE, INDIA, January 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This report focuses on the global Augmented Reality Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Augmented Reality Technology development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Microsoft

Magic Leap

Epson

Google

Toshiba

Vuzix

DAQRI

Everysight

ThirdEye Gen

Realmax

HiScene

Vuforia (PTC)

Wikitude

ViewAR

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware

Software

Hardware has the largest market share of 70%

Market segment by Application, split into

Enterprises Use

Individual Consumer Use

Enterprises Use accounts for 96% of the market share segment

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends by Regions

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

5 Augmented Reality Technology Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

6 North America

7 Europe

8 China

9 Japan

10 Southeast Asia

11 India

12 Central & South America

13Key Players Profiles

……Continued

