Issued by James Gregory Consultancy llc

JJ Frigge Promoted to President of Hartzell Propeller

JJ has distinguished himself as a thoughtful and respected leader. His individual integrity and leadership style fully represent our core value of 'Built on Honor.'”
— Hartzell Propeller Chairman Joe Brown

PIQUA, OHIO, USA, January 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hartzell Propeller has promoted JJ Frigge to President effective immediately. He assumes the role previously held by Joe Brown, who will become company Chairman, partnering with Frigge on the longer term elements of running the family owned business.

"Over the past several years, JJ has progressed to positions of ever greater responsibilities. Last year, he was promoted to EVP and General Manager where he provided strong leadership to the business and delivered excellent results." Brown said. "As President, JJ will be responsible for all operating elements of the business including development and execution of Hartzell Propeller's strategy while also assuming a more prominent role in the aviation community."

"JJ has distinguished himself as a thoughtful and respected leader. We are pleased with the way that he has fully embraced the culture and the values of our family business. His individual integrity and leadership style fully represent our core value of "Built on Honor," Brown said. "We are confident in his talents and ability to take on this important leadership role."

Frigge began at Hartzell in 2011 as the company's controller. Since then he has steadily assumed more responsibilities in leading the company. In 2013, he took responsibility for the day-to-day business team at Hartzell Propeller in addition to marketing and brand building efforts.

Prior to Hartzell Propeller, he spent 10 years as a finance manager at Proctor & Gamble. Frigge is a 2001 cum laude graduate of Notre Dame with a bachelor's degree in Business Administration, Finance and Economics.

Frigge is on the Communications Committee of the General Aviation Manufacturers Association and on the board of directors and past president of the United Way of Miami County. He is also past president of the Miami County Humane Society.

Hartzell Propeller is the global leader in advanced technology aircraft propeller design and manufacturing for business, commercial and government customers. The company designs next generation propellers with innovative "blended airfoil" technology and manufactures them with revolutionary machining centers, robotics and custom resin transfer molding curing stations.

Hartzell Propeller and sister companies, Hartzell Engine Technologies LLC, Quality Aircraft Accessories, and AWI-AMI (Aerospace Welding Minneapolis, Inc., and Aerospace Manufacturing, Inc.) form the general aviation business unit of Tailwind Technologies Inc. For more info on Hartzell Propeller, go to www.hartzellprop.com.

Jim Gregory, for Hartzell Propeller
James Gregory Consultancy llc
+1 316-558-8578
email us here

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Manufacturing, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.

Press Contact
Jim Gregory, for Hartzell Propeller
James Gregory Consultancy llc
+1 316-558-8578
Share This Story
JJ Frigge

JJ Frigge

Company Details
James Gregory Consultancy llc
1440 N. Gatewood, Suite 46
Wichita
67206 , Kansas
United States
+1 316-558-8578
Visit Newsroom
About

Let me help your company increase its visibility and profile through cost-effective public relations. I can make smaller organizations appear much larger and I can add PR uplift to larger companies. I founded James Gregory Consultancy to promote capabilities of organizations involved in aviation. I have helped more than 50 aviation organizations, including OEMs Beech, Boeing, Cessna, Dassault, Hawker, Learjet and Piper. I’ve helped spread the word about dozens of new aircraft for OEMs including Boeing, Learjet, Beech, Hawker and Piper, plus FBOs, MROs, a pilot training organization, air medical providers, avionics manufacturers, and about every facet of the industry. The secret of my success is so simple that I’m happy to share it: I work hard. I work long. And I work with such total dedication that every client feels as though they are my only client.

James Gregory Consultancy llc

More From This Author
JJ Frigge Promoted to President of Hartzell Propeller
Aero Asset Reports Rising Preowned Helicopter Market
Texas Turbine Awarded STC for Hartzell 5-Blade Props on CASA 212
View All Stories From This Author