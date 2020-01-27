Durham School Services Expands Operations to Alaska, Selected as High-Quality Provider in Fairbanks

Getting students to school safely, on time and ready to learn®.

Schools, parents and students have been relying on our transportation service for more than 100 years, and we look forward to bringing the high-quality service, for which we are known, to Fairbanks.” — Gary Waits, CEO, Durham School Services

USA, January 27, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lisle, IL – Durham School Services, a leader in student transportation, today announced anew school bus contract with the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District in Fairbanks, Alaska. The contract will run for ten years, beginning August, 2021. The Company will operate 130 routes and will house its fleet out of a brand new Durham facility. Durham will hire more than 220 team members in Fairbanks.The fleet dedicated to the District will be outfitted with its partnered technologies: Lytx DriveCam, Seon camera system, and Fogmaker fire suppression technology. The Company has more technology on their buses and more data at their fingertips to monitor and improve safety than any other student transportation provider.“I feel there are numerous components of the proposal that will help to provide our students, parents and staff a high quality transportation service. Our district looks forward to welcoming Durham to the Fairbanks community and to a lasting partnership that will be mutually beneficial to all,” said Andreau DeGraw, Chief Operations Office, Fairbanks North Star Borough School District.“It will be a privilege to serve the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District and their community. Schools, parents and students have been relying on our transportation service for more than 100 years, and we look forward to bringing the high-quality service, for which we are known, to Fairbanks. We are excited and will be ready to serve them with our best-in-class drivers, safety technologies, and monitoring capabilities,” said Gary Waits, CEO, Durham School Services.-END-About Durham School ServicesAs an industry-leading student transportation provider, Durham School Services is dedicated to the Safety of our students and People, transporting more than one million students daily and employing approximately 20,000 drivers across North America. For more than 100 years, we have been committed to Excellence and upholding our mission of getting students to school safely, on time and ready to learn. Through this mission and a grassroots approach to our operations, Durham School Services has earned the recognition as a trusted transportation provider among our Customers and the Communities we serve.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.