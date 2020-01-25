Global Fruit and Vegetable Pieces and Powders Market - Segmented by Ingredient Type, Product, Application and Geography - Growth, Trends and Forecasts (2019 - 2024)

Global Fruit and Vegetable Pieces and Powders Market Insight. The global fruit and vegetable pieces market is expected to register a CAGR of 4. 09% during the forecast period, 2018 to 2023. The global fruit and vegetable powder market is expected to register a CAGR of 3.

91% during the forecast period, 2018 to 2023. The consumer demand for high priced products, such as super fruit prices, is increasing significantly, despite the economic slowdown in Europe and South America. Beverage is the leading application in the market, for both pieces and powders The dairy industry uses fruit pieces in products, such as yogurt, fermented dairy drinks, ice cream, desserts, and puddings. Archer Daniels Midland Company, Olam International Limited, Sunopta, Inc., and Doehler Group are some of the key players operating in the fruit and vegetable pieces market.



Increase in Demand for Natural Ingredients in the Food and Beverage Industry

The rapid expansion of the processed and packaged food industry is expected to accelerate the demands for natural food additives, eventually driving the sales of fruit and vegetable extracts. The global marketplace has witnessed an increase in the extraction of bioactive compounds from fruits and vegetables to be utilized as natural additives for the food industry. Natural ingredients, such as fruit and vegetable concentrates, are predicted to gain a higher share in the developing markets of Asia-Pacific during the forecast period.



Fruit and vegetable extracts are a major source of antioxidant phytonutrients, which are increasingly utilized in the place of synthetic chemicals, such as butylated hydroxyanisole (BHA), butylated hydroxytoluene (BHT), etc. The claim of the companies to serve natural products is thus not fulfilled, as natural fruit and vegetable extracts cannot provide great shelf life. This maintenance of higher shelf life is still a big challenge for the natural fruit and vegetable ingredients market.



The stringent food regulations, although a fundamental requirement, tend to dampen the fruit and vegetable pieces market growth in terms of over-protective measures regarding label claims.



Beverage Segment - the Leading Application Sector for Fruit and Vegetable Pieces and Powders

Fruit concentrates are witnessing an increased usage as a substitute for sugar in the bakery and confectionery sector due to the changing consumer trends and food preferences. Concentrated fruit juices are a healthy alternative to refined white sugar in baking recipes. Dried fruit powder is an effective way to add natural flavor to beverage products without the extra chemicals and processed additives. In beverages, fruit powders can be used in coffee drink, powdered protein shake, fermented alcohol, and juices and smoothies.



Moreover, the fruit and vegetable pieces and powders have an improved storage stability, which can retain their organoleptic properties, such as flavor, taste, and aroma, substantially unaltered with the course of time.



North America Holds the Largest Share in the Global Fruit and Vegetable Pieces and Powders Market



North America maintains the leading position in the global fruit and vegetable pieces and powders market, due the increase in consumer demand for processed foods that contain naturally derived ingredients. The organic fruit and vegetable ingredients are high in demand due to their clean-label traits. Moreover, the North American market has witnessed a robust increase in the launch of fruit and vegetable concentrates, pieces, and powders in the past few years. Increasing utilization of fruit powders across the manufacturing of packaged foods and beverages is expected to further drive the growth of the fruit powders market in North America, while South America is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period (2018-2023)



Key Developments in the Global Fruit and Vegetable Pieces and Powders Market

Sep 2017: Taura Natural Ingredient announced the launch of “Frutaceuticals”, prepared from fruit - claiming to deliver texture, and taste of fruits chews.

Nov 2015: ADM launched a new line of unique fruit and vegetable functional extracts that can deliver concentrated doses of antioxidant compounds- beta-carotene and anthocyanin- in several food, beverage, and supplement applications.

Global Fruit and Vegetable Pieces and Powders Market Competitive Landscape

Major players, like Olam International, Agrana Group, and Taura Natural Ingredients Inc. hold a significant position in the global fruit and vegetable pieces and powders market. There are various small and medium local players, holding a significant share in the market. Moreover, there are about 400 producers in the United States and Germany for fruit juice processing, where powders are used as the key ingredient.



