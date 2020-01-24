Dear Colleague: House to Vote on Iran Bills, Credit Reporting Legislation, PRO Act, Puerto Rico Supplemental Appropriations Bill
Next week, the House will take additional action to reassert Congress’s constitutional authority on matters of war.
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.