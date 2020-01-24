The ground penetrating radar (GPR) market is expected to grow from USD 493 million by 2019 to USD 726 million by 2024 at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2019 to 2024

Concerns pertaining to safety and protection of underground utilities, advantages of GPR over other traditional technologies, and government support for the implementation of GPRs are among the key factors driving the market growth.

Equipment to hold larger size of GPR market during forecast period

GPR equipment is expected to hold a larger share of the GPR market during the forecast period. Rising adoption of GPR equipment to avoid damage to underground assets and increasing demand from water and sewage, oil & gas, and construction industries, among many others, contribute to the larger share of this segment.



Transportation infrastructure to witness highest CAGR in GPR market during forecast period

The GPR market for transportation infrastructure is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.This is attributed to the worldwide increase in a number of construction projects for bridges, roadways, railways, seaways, and dams.



Bridge decks, parking decks, and other structures can be scanned to nondestructively evaluate the amount of deterioration of these structures.



Americas to account for largest size of GPR market during forecast period

The Americas is expected to hold the largest size of the GPR market during the forecast period.The presence of a large number of service providers, concerns pertaining to the safety of underground utilities, and continuous advancements in technology are contributing to the growth of the GPR market in the Americas.



Moreover, the aging civil structures and deteriorating buildings because of harsh environmental conditions, resulting in increased maintenance, repair, and overhaul cost, would drive the demand for the market in the region.



Breakdown of the profile of primary participants:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 40 %, Tier 2 – 35%, and Tier 3 – 25%

• By Designation: C-Level Executives – 35%, Directors – 25%, Others - 40%

• By Region: Americas – 25%, Europe – 50%, APAC – 15%, and RoW – 10%



IDS Georadar (Italy), Sensors & Software Inc. (Canada), Guideline Geo (Sweden), Chemring Group (UK), Geophysical Survey Systems, Inc. (US), Leica Geosystems AG (Switzerland), Radiodetection (UK), Penetradar Corp. (UK), Utsi Electronics Ltd. (UK), Hilti ( Liechtenstein), Pipehawk PLC (UK), and Geoscanners (UK) are among a few major players in the GPR market.



Research Coverage

The GPR market has been segmented into offering, product type, and application.Based on offering, the GPR market has been segmented into equipment and services.



Based on product type, the market has been segmented into handheld systems, cart-based systems, and vehicle-mounted systems.Based on application, the market has been segmented into utility detection, concrete investigation, transportation infrastructure, archaeology, geology and environment, law enforcement and military, and others (education and research and exploration and mining applications).



Based on region, the market has been segmented into the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW).



