Rewarding Fun Chocolate Party Celebrating Women Who Use Their Voice for Good

The purpose of the party is to create a fun event for like-minded women, 'Who Use Their Voice to Make a Difference in LA.' Attendees enjoy delectable chocolates

Participate to Earn Invite to The Most Rewarding Chocolate Party Celebrating Women” — Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G), a staffing agency helping companies find professional staff, and Funding Fun Causes; and Social Parties. And are sponsoring The Most Rewarding Chocolate Party , "Celebrating Women Who Use their Voice for Good."According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "We love to celebrate women who do more Good...and inspire the community into action."How to Get a VIP Invite to The Party Celebrating Women 1. Submit a video tell us 'How You Use Your Voice for Good 2. Have you written a book, a song, or created social project that inspires the community?3. Most inspired videos earn VIP invite to bring their favorite plus one (daughter or girlfriend); and enjoy special Belgian Chocolate rewards.4. Must be 18 years old and live in LA to submit video link to Sara(at)RewardingLA(dot)comWinners chosen on February 25th, 2020, and receive invites for Santa Monica Party in March 2020.Carlos Cymerman adds, "Come to our fun chocolate party to inspire and be inspired. The party is for Women 6 years old (accompanied by an adult) to 106 years young....meet like-minded friends and have the time of your life."AboutRecruiting for Good is a socially progressive staffing company in Santa Monica, finding talented professionals great jobs they love, since 1998. Companies retain us to find them the best talent in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, and Information Technology, Marketing, and Sales. And generates proceeds for Kid causes, and creative writing contests www.RecruitingforGood.com



