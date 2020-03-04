Nevada US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Has Endorsed the Law Firm of Karst von Oiste to Ensure A Navy Veteran or Person with Lung Cancer Receives Significant Compensation-If the Person Also Had Asbestos Exposure

"To get the financial compensation job done for a person with asbestos exposure lung cancer in Nevada we have endorsed the amazing lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste.” — Nevada US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, March 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Nevada US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, "We do not want a Navy Veteran or person with lung cancer to not get compensated if they had heavy to extreme exposure to asbestos earlier in their life. Even if the person smoked cigarettes the financial compensation for a person with asbestos exposure lung cancer could exceed a hundred thousand dollars. The typical person we are trying to identify is probably over 60 years old and was exposed to asbestos decades ago. If you have a family member or loved one with lung cancer and they are over 60 years old and they recall their asbestos exposure-please have them call us at 800-714-0303.

"To get the financial compensation job done for a person like this we have endorsed the amazing lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste. The lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste have been assisting Navy Veterans and people with asbestos exposure lung cancer and mesothelioma for decades are they are responsible for over a billion dollars in compensation results for people like this. For direct access to the lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste please call 800-714-0303." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Nevada US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate is offering the following free services for a Navy Veteran or person with asbestos exposure lung cancer in Nevada or anywhere in the United States:

* “We will assist with VA Disability payments for Navy Veterans.”

* “We will assist a Navy Veteran or person with asbestos exposure lung cancer get organized about how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos. We call this service the ‘list’ and it is this information that becomes the basis for an asbestos exposure lung cancer compensation claim as we would like to discuss at 800-714-0303." https://Nevada.USNavyLungCancer.Com

The Nevada US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate’s free services are available to people with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma Las Vegas, Henderson, Reno, Paradise, Enterprise, Carson City or anywhere in Nevada. https://Nevada.USNavyLungCancer.Com

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Nevada include Veterans of the US Navy, a civilian employee at Nellis Air Force Base, a worker at one of Nevada’s half dozen plus power plants, shipyard workers who moved to Nevada, oil refinery workers, steel mill workers, miners, factory workers, public utility workers, miners, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, and construction workers. Note most people diagnosed with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma in Nevada were exposed to asbestos in another state. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. www.karstvonoiste.com/

According to the American Cancer Society for nonsmokers who have been exposed to asbestos in their workplace the risk of lung cancer is five times that of unexposed workers.

https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/lung/statistics/index.htm.

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, "If your husband, dad, coworker or neighbor has just been diagnosed with lung cancer and you know they had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy, at a shipyard or while working at a factory, at power plant, public utility, or as a plumber, electrician welder, mechanic or any kind of skilled trades group in any state please have them call us anytime at 800-714-0303. Most people like this never get compensated-even though the asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. We are trying to change this sad fact." https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH’s website on this topic: https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/ asbestos/asbestos-fact-sheet.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.