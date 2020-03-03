Arizona US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Urges a Navy Veteran or Person with Lung Cancer in Arizona Who Also Had Asbestos Exposure to Call for Direct Access to the Lawyers at Karst von Oiste to Discuss Compensation

"The lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste have been assisting people with asbestos exposure lung cancer for decades and they are responsible for over a billion dollars for people like this.” — Arizona US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

PHOENIX , ARIZONA , USA, March 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Arizona US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate is urging a person with lung cancer in Arizona to call them anytime at 800-714-0303 if they also had heavy exposure to asbestos in the navy or at a workplace. The asbestos exposure probably took place decades ago and they typical person the Advocate is trying to identify is probably going to be over 60 years old. The financial compensation for a person like this could exceed a hundred thousand dollars-even if the person smoked cigarettes as they would be happy to discuss.

The Advocate says, "If you or a loved one in Arizona have recently been diagnosed with lung cancer and you-they had significant exposure to asbestos decades ago please call us at 800-714-0303 so we can explain a little bit about the financial compensation. At the same time-we would like to introduce you to the lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste. The lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste have been assisting people with asbestos exposure lung cancer and mesothelioma for decades and they are responsible for over a billion dollars in compensation results for people like this. For direct access to the lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste please call 800-714-0303 anytime." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Arizona US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate is offering the following free services for a Navy Veteran or person with asbestos exposure lung cancer in Arizona or anywhere in the United States:

* “We will assist with VA Disability payments for Navy Veterans.”

* “We will assist a Navy Veteran or person with asbestos exposure lung cancer get organized about how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos. We call this service the ‘list’ and it is this information that becomes the basis for an asbestos exposure lung cancer compensation claim as we would like to discuss at 800-714-0303." https://Arizona.USNavyLungCancer.Com

The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate is offering to assist people with asbestos exposure lung cancer in Phoenix, Tucson, Mesa, Chandler, Glendale, Gilbert, Tempe. Peoria, Prescott or anywhere in Arizona.

Individuals in the state of Arizona could have been exposed to asbestos while working at a power plant, at an industrial facility, at a steel mill, at an automobile manufacturing facility, at a chemical plant, as a plumber, a boiler technician, as an auto repairman, as an electrician, or in the construction industry. Additionally, the Arizona US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate specializes in helping Navy Veterans exposed to asbestos while serving in the US Navy. In most cases, the exposure to asbestos caused mesothelioma at one of these types of workplaces and the exposure took place in the 1950′s, 1960′s, 1970′s, or 1980′s. Mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer typically takes three to five decades to appear. https://Arizona.USNavyLungCancer.Com

According to the American Cancer Society for nonsmokers who have been exposed to asbestos in their workplace the risk of lung cancer is five times that of unexposed workers. https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/lung/statistics/index.htm.

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware. However, there are people with asbestos exposure lung cancer in Arizona. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, "If your husband, dad, coworker or neighbor has just been diagnosed with lung cancer and you know they had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy, at a shipyard or while working at a factory, at power plant, public utility, or as a plumber, electrician welder, mechanic or any kind of skilled trades group in any state please have them call us anytime at 800-714-0303. Most people like this never get compensated-even though the asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. We are trying to change this sad fact." https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

For more information about asbestos exposure lung cancer and mesothelioma please visit the American Lung Association’s website on this topic: https://www.lung.org/our-initiatives/healthy-air/ indoor/indoor-air-pollutants/asbestos.html.



