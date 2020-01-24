Sunwing celebrates the new decade with savings of up to $2020 per couple.

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Jan. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With winter in full swing across the country, Sunwing is helping Canadians escape the cold and head to paradise for less with their Deals of the Decade Sale! From now until January 31, 2020, sun-seekers can save up to $2020 per couple on their 2020 winter vacation to some of the most luxurious resorts across the Caribbean, Mexico and Central America. Deals this amazing will sell out fast; winter-weary travellers will want to book now to make sure they don’t get left out in the cold.



Vacationers can swap out salt-covered roads for salty sea breezes when they stay at top-rated luxury resort Royalton Punta Cana Resort and Casino . This Dominican Republic resort is located along the shores of world-famous Bavaro Beach, where guests can spend sunny days strolling along the sand and enjoying All-In Luxury® amenities including reservation-free dining at gourmet restaurants.

Also included in the promotion is Royalton Suites Cancun Resort and Spa , one of Cancun’s newest luxury properties. The resort is ideal for travellers seeking a high-end vacation experience, where they can spend their days lounging by the sparkling infinity pool or exploring downtown Cancun. After a picture-perfect day in paradise, guests can retire to elegant suites with accommodation options that can sleep five or more.

Sun-seekers can leave winter weather behind when they book their Cuban getaway for less at Paradisus Los Cayos in Cayo Santa Maria , where the sun is always shining. The recipient of the TripAdvisor® 2019 Certificate of Excellence, the breathtaking property is nestled on a pristine white-sand beach perfect for soaking up the sun. For an enhanced level of service, guests can upgrade to Royal Service or The Reserve room categories to enjoy added amenities and access to exclusive resort areas.

About Sunwing

The largest integrated travel company in North America, Sunwing has more flights to the south than any other leisure carrier with convenient direct service from over 33 airports across Canada to more than 45 popular sun destinations across the U.S.A., Caribbean, Mexico and Central America. This scale enables Sunwing to offer customers exclusive deals at top-rated resorts in the most popular vacation destinations as well as cruise packages and seasonal domestic flight service. Sunwing is consistently voted the top leisure airline by travel agents and is the perennial winner of the Consumer Choice Award. Customers can look forward to starting their vacation off with award-winning inflight service, which features a complimentary glass of sparkling wine*, non-alcoholic beverage service; together with a buy on board menu of light meals and snacks, including kids’ choices, the World Famous Original Smoked Meat from the iconic Montreal-based Schwartz’s Deli along with delicious menu options inspired by Food Network Canada Celebrity Chef, Lynn Crawford. Sunwing customers also benefit from the assistance of the company’s own knowledgeable destination representatives, who greet them upon arrival and support them throughout their vacation journey. Sunwing supports the communities where it operates through the Sunwing Foundation, a charitable initiative focused on the support and development of youth and humanitarian aid. Sunwing matches all donations the Foundation receives through its Spare Change Program on board Sunwing Airlines, no administrative fees are collected and 100% of the proceeds go to charity.

*Service may be unavailable on select flights

Deals of the Decade Sunwing celebrates the new decade with savings of up to $2020 per couple.



