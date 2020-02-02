How One IT Consulting Company is Calling Out Their Industry for Fake Services

Local IT professional at Mindcore shows industries how to spot fake IT and what to do about it.

A lot of IT companies aren't delivering the value or end result you were promised...You can tell if you’re not being served effectively when response time slows down and guidance stops being offered.” — Matt Rosenthal, CEO of Mindcore IT Services

FAIRFIELD, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Most companies have a hard time managing their IT operations and wind up spending far too much time dealing with technology issues. As a result, they outsource to third-party managed services; but this still doesn’t always give them the results they were looking for.Local IT services professional and CEO of Mindcore, Matt Rosenthal, is calling his industry out for not following through with their promises and as a result, letting companies down.Rosenthal states, “There are a lot of IT companies out there but that doesn’t mean that they’re delivering the value or end result you were promised. Most IT companies are run poorly, which leaves them too busy putting out fires to serve your organization’s growth. You can tell if you’re not being served effectively when time goes by and response time slows down, problems stop being solved, and guidance stops being offered.”If a company starts to experience those things then according to Rosenthal, “You probably have fake IT.”To combat underperforming IT companies, Rosenthal lays out four simple questions every company should be asking themselves.Four Questions to Help You Identify Fake Services1. Is your productivity as a business being slowed down by your IT?2. Is your downtime slowly increasing from year to year?3. Is your IT making you less profitable?4. Is your IT starting to impact your clients?If you answered yes to any of those questions, you may be suffering from fake IT services. If you cannot answer any definitively, you may want to prioritize finding out. “There are a lot of great businesses out there being slowed down because of their IT. The problem is most of these companies don’t know that they should be demanding and expecting more out of their IT company.” Rosenthal continues, “Fake IT is a problem. But it doesn’t have to be.”If a company believes they’re being slowed down by fake IT then it’s up to them to speak up and hold their IT company up to a higher standard. It also might be time for them to walk away.As far as the IT industry, Rosenthal believes it’s time for them to step up their game.“Your IT consulting firm should be making you more productive as a company. They should be proposing IT solutions that will make you more competitive and profitable and they should be delivering a service that makes your clients love doing business with you.”About MindcoreMost companies struggle to keep up with their IT. As IT consultants , Mindcore develops customized solutions to help you take back control of your technology, streamline your business and outperform your competition. Mindcore is located in Fairfield New Jersey and serves all industries including banking, financing and investment , building and construction, business, insurance, and nonprofit sectors.

Signs and Symptoms That You Have Fake IT



