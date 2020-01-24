Department of Energy Announces Collaboration with the International Motor Sports Association

DAYTONA, FL - Today, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) and the International Motor Sports Association (IMSA) announced a collaboration to encourage the development of advanced fuels and efficient technologies in motorsports. This collaboration was formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) that was announced at the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Series, hosted by IMSA in Daytona, FL.

This MOU continues a history of collaboration between DOE and IMSA, as well as the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and SAE International. This combined effort, known as the Green Racing program, aims to demonstrate the value of promoting clean, fast and efficient vehicle technologies in motorsports competition, translating to improved vehicle performance, reduced greenhouse gases, reduced exhaust pollutants, and improved fuel economy.

Through the Green Racing Program, DOE plans to contribute and showcase technologies that were developed by its Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy (EERE). Examples include the Department’s Behind-The-Meter-Storage (BTMS) initiative, which links EERE’s Vehicle, Solar, and Building Technologies Offices in coordination with the Office of Electricity to help manage electric grid integration with the charging needs for vehicles of the future. Although the collaboration focuses on the vehicles on the racetrack, this is an opportunity for these cutting edge transportation technologies to take center stage, preparing to soon meet the needs of millions of vehicles driven by the fans themselves. More information on DOE’s sustainable transportation efforts are available here.