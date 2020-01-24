Ferrellgas Collects and Donates a Record Number of Winter Clothing Items

/EIN News/ -- OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Jan. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thanks to the generous help of its customers and business partners during the holiday season, Ferrellgas collected and donated thousands of winter clothing items to non-profit organizations throughout the country this year.



The effort was part of the company’s annual Share The Warmth initiative, through which new and gently used coats, hats, scarves, and gloves are collected at participating Ferrellgas offices nationwide and donated to local charities. A record number of items, including 2,724 coats, 1,196 hats and scarves, and 1,083 pairs of gloves, was collected during this year’s campaign, which ran from December 3, 2019, to January 10, 2020. In all, 96 Ferrellgas locations participated in the collection drive, and 70 local charities were selected by Ferrellgas employees as the beneficiaries of the collected items.

“We are thrilled to have partnered with both our customers and business partners across the country to collect a record number of winter clothing items,” said Jim Ferrell, Ferrellgas Interim Chief Executive Officer and President. “Thanks to their generosity, we’ll be able to provide some much-needed warmth to some of the less fortunate members of the many communities we serve.”

Contact:

Scott Brockelmeyer, Media Relations – scottbrockelmeyer@ferrellgas.com , 913-661-1830



