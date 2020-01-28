Hain Celestial Deploys Sopheon Accolade® to Accelerate Transformation of Innovation Processes and Portfolios

Fast deployment of a Sopheon’s SaaS-based solution enables Hain Celestial to quickly adopt best practices in enterprise innovation management

Innovation and new product development is the cornerstone of Hain Celestial’s new business strategy, and this is why we sought out an experienced business partner like Sopheon.” — Jeff George, SVP of Research and Development, Hain Celestial

MINNEAPOLIS, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sopheon, a global leader in enterprise innovation management solutions, is partnering with the Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN), a leading organic and natural products company with operations in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East providing consumers with A Healthier Way of Life™. Sopheon’s SaaS-based Accolade solution is now deployed to enable Hain Celestial to speed its transformation with increased focus on growth through innovation and new product development.

According to Jeff George, Hain Celestial’s Senior Vice President of Research and Development, “Innovation and new product development is the cornerstone of Hain Celestial’s new business strategy, and this is why we sought out an experienced business partner like Sopheon, who brings advanced technology together with innovation best practices and CPG-specific domain expertise. Accolade will enable our innovation transformation, helping us accelerate growth.”

In the past year, Hain Celestial has been undergoing a strategic shift to simplify its portfolio, strengthen innovation capabilities, restore top-line growth, and expand margins and cash flow. At the center of this is the implementation of new innovation operating models that ensure the focus of their critical resources on the brands and categories that will deliver the greatest growth. Sopheon’s Accolade innovation management software enables these new agile processes, helping Hain Celestial’s business leaders to determine which innovation investments will best deliver on this promise of revenue and profit growth.

An important criterion for Hain Celestial was to be able to move forward quickly with a streamlined best-practice-based approach that would accelerate their time to market. This led them to Sopheon’s Accolade solution, which they deployed for use in executive decision-making in fewer than three weeks.

“We are delighted to be working with a world leader in organic and natural better-for-you products in Hain Celestial,” said Sopheon CEO Andy Michuda. “For nearly 20 years, Sopheon has helped CPG companies create a continuous pipeline of high-value innovations—new products, platforms, programs, processes—and get them to market faster, and we are excited to help drive the same results for Hain Celestial.”

Accolade is Sopheon’s award-winning innovation management software that connects people, systems and information across departments and functions. This cross-functional collaboration and synchronization results in trusted, timely data for faster, better and more dynamic decision making for the world’s largest and most complex enterprises. Accolade has proven its value to thousands of global users by reducing costs, increasing portfolio value, reducing time-to-market and boosting initiative and product success.

To learn more about how Sopheon and its flagship decision-support platform, Accolade, are transforming enterprise innovation, visit our website at www.sopheon.com.

ABOUT SOPHEON

Sopheon partners with customers to provide complete Enterprise Innovation Performance solutions including patented software, expertise and best practices to achieve exceptional long-term revenue growth and profitability. Sopheon’s Accolade solution provides unique, fully-integrated coverage for the entire innovation management and new product development lifecycle, including strategic innovation planning, roadmapping, idea and concept development, process and project management, portfolio management and resource planning. Sopheon’s solutions have been implemented by over 250 customers with more than 60,000 users in over 50 countries. Sopheon is listed on the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange. For more information, please visit www.sopheon.com.

Sopheon and Accolade are trademarks of Sopheon plc.

ABOUT THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC.

The Hain Celestial Group (Nasdaq: HAIN), headquartered in Lake Success, NY, is a leading organic and natural products company with operations in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. Hain Celestial participates in many natural categories with well-known brands that include Almond Dream®, Bearitos®, Better Bean®, BluePrint®, Casbah®, Celestial Seasonings®, Clarks™, Coconut Dream®, Cully & Sully®, Danival®, DeBoles®, Earth's Best®, Ella's Kitchen®, Europe's Best®, Farmhouse Fare™, Frank Cooper's®, Gale's®, Garden of Eatin'®, GG UniqueFiber™, Hain Pure Foods®, Hartley's®, Health Valley®, Imagine™, Johnson's Juice Co.™, Joya®, Lima®, Linda McCartney® (under license), MaraNatha®, Mary Berry (under license), Natumi®, New Covent Garden Soup Co.®, Orchard House®, Rice Dream®, Robertson's®, Rudi's Gluten-Free Bakery™, Rudi's Organic Bakery®, Sensible Portions®, Spectrum® Organics, Soy Dream®, Sun-Pat®, Sunripe®, Terra®, The Greek Gods®, Walnut Acres®, WestSoy®, Yorkshire Provender®, Yves Veggie Cuisine® and William's™. The Company's personal care products are marketed under the Alba Botanica®, Avalon Organics®, Earth's Best®, JASON®, Live Clean® and Queen Helene® brands.



