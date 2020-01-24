SAILROCK RESORT NAMED CARIBBEAN'S LEADING LUXURY ISLAND RESORT

Sailrock Resort is South Caicos' premier luxury resort nestled along the pristine beaches of the Caribbean Sea. Scott Hoskins, President of Sales and Marketing for Sailrock Resort (left), and Managing Director Kashmie Ali at the World Travel Awards.

South Caicos resort honored at World Travel Awards Caribbean Gala Ceremony in The Bahamas

NASSAU, THE BAHAMAS, January 24, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The high-end Sailrock Resort in the Turks & Caicos Islands was recognized as the Caribbean's Leading Luxury Island Resort at the World Travel Awards in The Bahamas.During the World Travel Awards Caribbean Gala Ceremony 2020 at Sandals Royal Bahamian in Nassau, the new South Caicos jewel copped top honors as it claimed its first World Travel Award.The World Travel Awards, on the first leg of its 27th annual World Tour, acknowledges, rewards and celebrates excellence across all sectors of the global travel and tourism industry.Sailrock Resort won the prestigious award over nominees Rosewood Baha Mar, Bahamas; Scrub Island Resort, Spa & Marina, British Virgin Islands; and Four Seasons Resort Nevis. The resort was also nominated in the Turks & Caicos' Leading Resort 2020 category.Scott Hoskins, President of Sales and Marketing for Sailrock Resort, said the coveted award was made possible by the skillful guidance of managing director Kashmie Ali whose stellar management of his team enhanced the three year-old property."You have to ensure comfort blends seamlessly with sustainability in terms of the community and the environment you inhabit together," said Hoskins. "When those align and you have a highly trained cadre of staff then you have an elegant blend of simplicity, stress-free comfort and the small things done extremely well, which in our book defines the modern elements of luxury."High-end property specialist Ali congratulated his staff and echoed the importance of simplicity when attaining the highest levels of luxury.A member of the Small Luxury Hotels of the World, Sailrock Resort opened its doors in January 2017 as the only five-star resort on the island, bringing a new level of luxury to South Caicos without disturbing the quiet rhythms which makes the island so alluring.There are 33 tastefully designed suites and villas, as well as the Great House, spread over 52 hilltop and oceanfront acres allowing guests to find their own private slice of South Caicos whether in a Beachfront Villa or a Ridgetop Suite.And, travelers looking for a Caribbean home away from home will find it in the Private Peninsula Villas in a neighboring 770-acre enclave with an ecological focus and full access to the resort amenities. The flexible ownership model welcomes both year-round residents and short-term lets through the resort's rental program.For more information, visit www.sailrockresort.com , email reservations@sailrockresort.com or call 1 800 929-7197.About Sailrock Resort and Sailrock Living Turks and CaicosSailrock Resort, a member of Small Luxury Hotels of the World as well as Luxury Retreats, is South Caicos' premier luxury resort nestled along the pristine beaches of the Caribbean Sea. Home to the third-largest coral reef and miles of undiscovered land, Sailrock Resort is the perfect setting for connoisseurs of authentic experiences. With Ridgetop Suites elevated above the shoreline and Beachfront Villas steps from the ocean, Sailrock Resort gives new meaning to unparalleled service, exclusivity and relaxation in a luxurious outer island setting. Amenities include prime dining options, secluded beaches, an infinity pool, and the incomparable Na Spa. This low-density community consists of both Sailrock Resort, for short-term vacationers looking for a luxurious out island experience, and Sailrock Living, for connoisseurs of authentic experiences desiring to own real estate in this Turks and Caicos island paradise. The Turks and Caicos Islands are located 550 miles southeast of Miami, Florida, and consist of 40 different islands and cays. South Caicos is a short 20-minute flight from Providenciales.For more information, visit www.sailrockresort.com or www.sailrockliving.com ENDS



