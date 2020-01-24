Global In-Mold Labels Market is Expected to Reach USD 8.78 Billion by 2026 : Fior Markets

In-mold Labels Market by Technology (Hardware, Software), Material, End Use, Printing Technology, Printing Ink, Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2019 to 2026

/EIN News/ -- Newark, NJ, Jan. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global In-Mold Labels market is expected to grow from USD 5.56 Billion in 2018 to USD 8.78 Billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period 2019-2026, according to the new report published by Fior Markets. Growing demand for packaged foods & beverages and rising demand for labels providing efficient brand recognition to product are the two factors affecting the demand of the market. Also, increasing demand for environment-friendly labels is another factor propelling the growth of the market.

In-mold labeling (IML) is defined as the process to fuse high-quality graphic images on plastic containers while molding. It involves printing high-quality in-mold labels at comparatively low prices. This technology gives additional advantages such as waterproof, transparent, and permanent molded labels. Some of the major end-use applications benefited are household, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, cosmetic, paint, and cosmetic containers. In-mold labeling is adopted by several industries to improve brand image at points of sale. It is widely accepted as a creative solution for custom projects.

Increasing awareness among consumers regarding sustainable labels and their pace of adopting products is one of the biggest factors that led to the increase in the demand of in-mold labels. But rise in prices of raw materials may pose a major threat to the product.

Key players operating in the global In-mold Labels market include are Mepco, Avery Dennison Corp., Century Label, Allen Plastic, Ameri Seal, Color Craft Label Company, Fort Dearborn, CCL Industries Inc., Gilbreth, Holostik India Limited, Color Flex, Bemis Company Inc., Anchor Packaging, Classic Label, Label World, Bothra Industries, MCC Label, Ameet Metaplast, Consolidated Label, and Axon. Other keys players influencing the global market are Wepackit, Karlville Development, LLC, Sovereign Labelling System, Hammer Packaging, The Dow Chemical Company, Printpack, Edwards Label, ShrinkSleeveLabels, MRI Packaging, Smyth Companies among others. To enhance their market position in the global In-mold Labels market, the key players are now focusing on adopting strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint venture, collaborations, and partnership.

The polypropylene segment is dominating the market with the highest share of 48.90% in 2018

The material segment is segmented into polypropylene, polyvinylchloride, ABS resins, and others. The polypropylene segment is dominating the market in 2018. Polypropylene is one of the vital labeling materials due of its effective moisture-resistant properties. It is used in in-mold labeling of various consumer and industrial products such as foods, bar code labels, and retail labels.

The injection molding process segment valued around USD 2.59 Billion in 2018

The technology segment is segmented into extrusion blow-molding process, injection molding process, thermoforming and others. The injection molding process segment is dominating the market with the highest share in 2018. Many of the in-mold labels are used in injection molding applications as they help in providing a three-dimensional effect to the labels on various products such as food & beverages, cosmetics, and automotive part.

The food & beverage segment is dominating the market with the highest share of 44.50% in 2018

The end use segment is segmented into personal care, automotive, food & beverage, consumer durables and others. The food & beverage segment is dominating the market with the highest share in 2018. The rising consumer awareness about the trends related to packaged food and the growing consumption of containers and bottled packaging.

The UV curable inks segment is growing with the highest CAGR of 40.70% in the 2018

The printing ink segment is segmented into UV curable inks, water soluble inks, thermal-cure inks and others. The UV curable inks segment is growing with the highest market share in 2018. The chemical-and abrasion-resistant properties possessed by UV-curable inks helps in in-mold labelling process as it is carried out under high temperatures.

The flexographic printing segment is dominating the market with the highest share of 41.60% in 2018

The printing technology segment is segmented into flexographic printing, offset printing, gravure printing, digital printing and others. The flexographic printing is dominating the market in 2018. This printing technology allows printing on a wide variety of both porous and nonporous surfaces making it easier to mold various kinds of polymers.

Regional Segment Analysis of the In-Mold Labels Market

North America (U.S. , Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Europe region dominated the global in-mold labels market with USD 2.40 Billion in 2018 where as the North America region is growing rapidly in the market. Europe region is dominating the market due to the growing end-use applications such as industrial packaging and FMCG products. Increasing financial stability positively impacts the in-mold labels market in this region. Also, high demand for in-mold labels from Germany and France due to developing manufacturing sector is anticipated to foster the growth of the market in this region. North America is anticipated to grow owing to presence of key players in the market and the changing government policies about sustainable labels which has positively impacted the performance of the in-mold labels market.

About the report:

The global In-Mold Labels market is analysed on the basis of value (USD billion). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

