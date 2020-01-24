Reset Global and Goldmine Digital Marketing Partner Together To Help Financial Advisors

2 Financial Advisors turned marketers have recently teamed-up to offer a complete done-for-you prospecting system for Advisors and Agents.

BIRMINGHAM, AL, USA, January 24, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Two Advisors turned marketers have recently joined together to solve financial advisors biggest challenge - not having enough appointments with qualified prospects. One of the biggest challenges financial advisors face is filling their calendars with qualified appointments - i.e. filling their prospecting pipeline. Canadian-based Reset Global and U.S.-based Goldmine Digital Marketing have joined forces to offer the 30 Day Pipeline - a complete done-for-you prospecting and conversion system for Advisors.While other offerings may focus on just LinkedIn or Facebook Ads, the 30-Day Pipeline is a multi-platform approach to Identify, Connect, Engage, and Convert prospects into clients. It’s the only done-for-you system specifically designed by financial advisors for financial advisors.Daniel Hanzelka, founder of Reset Global ( https://resetglobal.ca/ ), is a wizard at helping advisors find, connect, and engage with prospects through LinkedIn. As a financial advisor and former CFP himself, Daniel understands the challenges that Advisors face.Goldmine Digital Marketing ( https://GoldmineDigitalMarketing.com ), founded by Michael Kittinger, specializes in creating omnipresence for their clients through low-cost, but highly effective ad campaigns.The final component of their breakthrough strategy uses emotional story-telling videos to create engagement and direct prospect behavior. By focusing the videos on situations and experiences (instead of products), Daniel and Michael are able to help their Financial Advisor clients sell without selling.By combining the unique strengths of each of both of these companies, they’re able to bring a truly transformational done-for-you solution to the financial advisory space.You can learn more about this unique done-for-you prospecting system at https://30DayPipeline.com



