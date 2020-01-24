CIO Leadership: Upcoming HMG Strategy Phoenix CIO Summit — Why IT Leaders Are Focusing More than Ever on Team Building

Prominent technology leaders headlining the 2020 Phoenix CIO Executive Leadership Summit will include Snehal Antani, Chief Technology Officer at the United States Department of Defense, Max Chan, Chief Information Officer of Avnet, Barbara Cooper, Former (Retired) Chief Information Officer at Toyota Motor North America, and Sangy Vatsa, Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer at Comerica Bank.

/EIN News/ -- SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agility is extraordinarily important in the enterprise, as the breadth and speed of disruption is steadily increasing. Today, leading CIOs need to keep pace with ever-changing customer behaviors and market shifts to retain a competitive edge.



More than ever, savvy technology executives rely on bold leadership skills and a strong commitment to transformation to deliver on customer expectations. In order to make these advancements real and timely, CIOs and technology executives must partner with the CEO and the board, creating synergy across their organization to build consensus with the senior leadership team, with all eyes on reimagining and reinventing the enterprise.

Learn about the foremost winning strategies and absorb world-class thought leadership by joining in the 2020 Phoenix CIO Executive Leadership Summit, produced by HMG Strategy, taking place on February 13, 2020 at the Hilton Scottsdale Resort & Villas in Scottsdale, AZ.

To learn more about the Phoenix CIO Summit and register for the event, click here.

“When top-tier executives combine courageous leadership with a fresh mindset, radical innovation takes off with velocity,” said Hunter Muller, HMG Strategy’s President & CEO. “CIOs must be team players, partnering with the C-suite and the board on how to reimagine the business and come out on top of the competition.”

The Phoenix CIO Summit will open with an HMG Lead, Reimagine, Reinvent Tech Talk by Snehal Antani, CTO at the U.S. Department of Defense. In addition to sharing the strategies and insights he has absorbed from working for four organizations—GE Capital, Splunk, The U.S. Department of Defense and a recent startup he is spearheading—Antani will present on the leadership and team skills he learned from the U.S. Department of Defense, and what he wishes he had known before.

Other key sessions will include:

An executive panel led by Saqib Awan, Partner, Lightspeed Venture Partners, on emerging enterprise innovations coming out of Silicon Valley

An executive briefing by a RingCentral executive

An HMG Lead, Reimagine, Reinvent Interview in which Hunter Muller, President and CEO of HMG Strategy will speak with Max Chan, CIO of Avnet

An HMG Lead, Reimagine, Reinvent Interview conducted by Hunter Muller, President and CEO of HMG Strategy, in which Barbara Cooper, Former CIO (Retired) of Toyota Motor North America, will discuss the CIO’s responsibility to work closely with the CEO and the board

An HMG Lead Reimagine, Reinvent Tech Talk by Sangy Vatsa, EVP & CIO at Comerica Bank, on how he and his team intentionally established the digital priority across Comerica, making it real and timely for all stakeholders, including customers and employees

An executive panel that will explore how advanced technologies are driving speed to market, moderated by Frank Grimmelmann, President & CEO/Intelligence Liaison Officer for the Arizona Cyber Threat Response Alliance

An executive panel on enabling the secure enterprise for agility and innovation, including security leaders from Aetna, Amazon Prime Video, Avnet and Advisor Solutions

An executive interview with Michael Guggemos, CIO of Insight Enterprises conducted by Shashi Jasthi, President & CEO of Solugenix

An exclusive Hunter Muller interview with David Williams, President and CEO of Genesys Works, a social enterprise that’s providing internship opportunities to underserved communities

An executive panel that will examine the power of effective storytelling, including executives from Make-A-Wish, Palladium IT Advisors, Diversified Search, AVOA and Savvy XaaS

An executive panel that will explore what’s needed for a CIO to become boardroom-ready

An executive panel that will discuss the leadership skills needed to execute world-class strategies, along with the competencies needed to foster a culture of innovation

