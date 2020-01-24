Dream Unlimited Corp. Q4 2019 Financial Results Release Date, Webcast and Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Jan. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSX: DRM) will be releasing its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2019, on Tuesday, February 25, 2020.



Senior management will be hosting a conference call to discuss the financial results.

Conference call:

Date: Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 5:00p.m. (ET) Dial: For Canada and USA please dial: 1-888-465-5079 For International please dial: 416-216-4169 Passcode: 8232 187#

A taped replay of the call will be available for ninety (90) days. For access details, please go to Dream’s website at www.dream.ca and click on Calendar of Events in the News and Events section.



Webcast:

To access the conference call via webcast, please go to Dream’s website at www.dream.ca and click on Calendar of Events in the News and Events section. The webcast will be archived for 90 days.

Dream is one of Canada’s leading real estate companies with approximately $9 billion of assets under management. Dream is an owner and developer of exceptional office and residential assets in Toronto which we hold for the long term. We also develop land & residential assets in Western Canada for immediate sale and own and manage stabilized income generating assets in both Canada and the U.S. In addition, we have a successful asset management business, inclusive of three TSX listed Trusts and institutional partnerships. Dream has an established track record for being innovative and for our ability to source, structure and execute on compelling investment opportunities. For more information please visit our website at www.dream.ca

For further information, please contact:

DREAM UNLIMITED CORP.

Pauline Alimchandani Kim Lefever Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer Director, Investor Relations (416) 365-5992 (416) 365-6339 palimchandani@dream.ca klefever@dream.ca



















EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.