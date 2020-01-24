Press Release - FAA Proposes $57,400 Civil Penalty Against Alaska Air Group, Inc.

WASHINGTON The U.S. Department of Transportations Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) proposes a $57,400 civil penalty against Alaska Airlines of Seattle, Wash., for alleged drug and alcohol testing violations.

The FAA alleges Alaska transferred four employees into safety-sensitive functions in January 2018 but failed to initially include them in the companys random drug and alcohol testing pool.

Three of the employees performed aircraft maintenance duties and one served as a ground security coordinator. All four performed safety-sensitive duties when they were not included in the drug and alcohol testing pool, the FAA alleges.

Alaska has asked to meet with the FAA to discuss the case.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.