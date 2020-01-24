Generex Biotechnology Announces Interview with Richard Purcell, Executive Vice President of R&D

Interview available online on CEO Roadshow

During the interview, Mr. Purcell spoke about rebuilding Generex in 2019 and transforming the company through acquisitions and restructuring to create a new vision for delivering care for patients with chronic and complex health needs. Mr. Purcell stated, “We are partnering with large primary care and specialty physician practices through patient-focused MSOs that are designed to deliver integrated and collaborative care. In the coming era of outcomes-driven medicine, NuGenerex Health is building end-to-end solutions that improve patient outcomes and enhance practice profitability. We are dedicated to strengthening the doctor/patient relationship by providing cutting edge drugs, medical devices, therapies, and services from the NuGenerex family of subsidiary companies. In 2020, we are poised for growth. We plan to restart our orthopedic/podiatric MSO with new product lines from our subsidiaries Olaregen, Pantheon and MediSource, and the introduction of our software and service offering, DME-IQ. In addition, we plan to launch our integrated care model for diabetes with our physician partners in Arizona. And perhaps most exciting, the ALTuCELL acquisition is expected to close in the near future, and we plan to initiate a clinical development program to treat and potentially cure diabetes with cellular therapy.”

About Generex Biotechnology Corp.

Generex Biotechnology is an integrated healthcare holding company with end-to-end solutions for patient centric care from rapid diagnosis through delivery of personalized therapies. Generex is building a new kind of healthcare company that extends beyond traditional models providing support to physicians in an MSO network, and ongoing relationships with patients to improve the patient experience and access to optimal care.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release and oral statements made from time to time by Generex representatives in respect of the same subject matter may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can be identified by introductory words such as "expects," "plan," "believes," "will," "achieve," "anticipate," "would," "should," "subject to" or words of similar meaning, and by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Forward-looking statements frequently are used in discussing potential product applications, potential collaborations, product development activities, clinical studies, regulatory submissions and approvals, and similar operating matters. Many factors may cause actual results to differ from forward-looking statements, including inaccurate assumptions and a broad variety of risks and uncertainties, some of which are known and others of which are not. Known risks and uncertainties include those identified from time to time in the reports filed by Generex with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which should be considered together with any forward-looking statement. No forward-looking statement is a guarantee of future results or events, and one should avoid placing undue reliance on such statements. Generex undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Generex claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements that is contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act.

