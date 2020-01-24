FOSTER FARMS CORN DOGS PARTNERS WITH WWE FOR "HUNGER MONSTER" CAMPAIGN

/EIN News/ -- LIVINGSTON, Calif., Jan. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foster Farms Corn Dogs today announced a new partnership with WWE. The campaign features WWE Superstar Lacey Evans and her daughter Summer, as they face off against the “Hunger Monster,” a ravenous, furry beast representing kids’ appetites and between meal cravings. The partnership kicks off with a custom spot airing during the Royal Rumble Kickoff show which streams live on WWE Network this Sunday, January 26.



"As a mom, I know how tough it is to battle the insatiable appetite of young children,” said Lacey Evans. “I am thrilled to be partnering with Foster Farms to help spread the word about my family’s favorite corn dogs.”

The Foster Farms and WWE "Hunger Monster" partnership will continue through 2020 with retail activation, a sweepstakes, micro site and social media engagement rolling out into WWE SummerSlam in August 2020. The “Hunger Monster” campaign was created in partnership with Geometry, WPP’s end-to-end Creative Commerce Agency on the activation.



"Foster Farms Corn Dogs have always been a top seller," said Tiphanie Maronta, Foster Farms Marketing Director. "Tapping into the WWE audience really allows us to zero in on our target and broaden the brand’s reach nationally. We’ve had a lot of interest from retailers and that’s adding to our momentum."

Foster Farms Corn Dogs, the top-selling brand in the U.S., are made with naturally lean chicken franks dipped in whole grain corn batter, deep-fried and served on a stick. The extensive product line includes selections ranging from Honey Crunch, Chili Cheese, Extreme Cheese, vegetarian and gluten-free. As part of its partnership with WWE, Foster Farms Corn Dog packages will feature on-pack WWE consumer merchandise promotions throughout the campaign. Foster Farms Corn Dogs are available at most fine grocery stores and wholesale clubs. For a retailer near you, please visit: www.fosterfarms.com/where-to-buy.

About Foster Farms

Since 1939, West Coast families have depended on Foster Farms for premium quality chicken and turkey products. Family-owned and operated, the company continues its legacy of excellence and commitment to quality established by its founders, Max and Verda Foster. Foster Farms specializes in fresh, all-natural chicken and turkey products free of preservatives, additives or injected sodium enhancers. Based in California’s Central Valley, with ranches in the Pacific Northwest, the company’s fresh chicken and turkey are produced in or near each region served. Foster Farms also produces delicious pre-marinated, ready-to-cook and fully cooked products including the nation’s number one selling corn dog that meet the quality and convenience needs of today’s home cooks, retailers, warehouse clubs and foodservice customers. The company’s commitment to excellence, honesty, quality, service and people is a source of great pride, and a longtime family tradition. Food safety is Foster Farms' highest priority, and the company would like to remind consumers to always follow safe handling, preparation and storage guidelines for the preparation of fresh poultry products. All fresh poultry products should be cooked to an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit as measured by a meat thermometer to ensure safety. Visit www.fosterfarms.com to learn more.

About Geometry

Geometry is WPP’s end-to-end Creative Commerce Agency. We create engaging new commerce experiences at the moments that matter to unlock commercial growth. We believe the space of Commerce holds the most untapped creative potential to grow companies, brands and people. Our Living Commerce® operating system, allows us to understand how, when and why people buy – to deliver the most innovative and valuable commerce experiences across Retail, Experience, Design and Innovation. We do this in 54 cities across 40 markets, everywhere commerce touches lives – this is end-to-end. (NYSE: WPP) www.geometry.com

