FFW Corporation Announces Earnings for the Quarter and Year to Date Ended December 31, 2019

/EIN News/ -- WABASH, Ind., Jan. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FFW Corporation (the “Corporation”) (OTC PINK: FFWC) (1/23/20 Close: $43.00), parent corporation of Crossroads Bank (the “Bank”), announced earnings for the three and six months ended December 31, 2019.

For the three months ended December 31, 2019, the Corporation reported net income of $1,267,000 or $1.11 per common share compared to $1,148,000 or $1.00 per common share for the three months ended December 31, 2018.  Net interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2019 was $3,410,000 compared to $3,297,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2018.  The provision for loan losses was $50,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and $56,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2018.  Total noninterest income was $1,045,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2019 compared to $814,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2018.  Noninterest expense was $2,938,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and $2,797,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2018.

For the six months ended December 31, 2019, the Corporation reported net income of $2,503,000 or $2.19 per common share compared to $2,253,000 or $1.95 per common share for the six months ended December 31, 2018.  Net interest income for the six months ended December 31, 2019 was $6,901,000 compared to $6,611,000 for the six months ended December 31, 2018.  The Company recognized a provision for loan losses of $125,000 for the six months ended December 31, 2019 and $131,000 for the six months ended December 31, 2018.  Total noninterest income was $2,056,000 for the six months ended December 31, 2019 compared to $1,681,000 for the six months ended December 31, 2018.  Noninterest expense was $5,928,000 for the six months ended December 31, 2019 and $5,557,000 for the six months ended December 31, 2018.

The three and six months ended December 31, 2019 represented a return on average common equity of 10.89% and 10.83%, respectively, compared to 11.24% and 11.03% for the three and six month periods ended December 31, 2018.  The three and six months ended December 31, 2019 represented a return on average assets of 1.20% and 1.19%, respectively, compared to 1.13% and 1.13%, for the three and six month periods ended December 31, 2018.

The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of gross loans receivable was 1.37% at December 31, 2019 compared to 1.35% at June 30, 2019.  Nonperforming assets were $3,278,000 at December 31, 2019 compared to $3,693,000 at June 30, 2019.

As of December 31, 2019, FFWC’s equity-to-assets ratio was 11.10% compared to 10.79% at June 30, 2019.  Total assets at December 31, 2019 were $417,095,000 compared to $414,517,000 at June 30, 2019.  Shareholders’ equity was $46,318,000 at December 31, 2019 compared to $44,738,000 at June 30, 2019.  Crossroads Bank exceeds all applicable regulatory requirements to be considered “well capitalized.”

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include expressions such as “expects,” “intends,” “believes,” and “should,” which are necessarily statements of belief as to the expected outcomes of future events.  Actual results could materially differ from those presented.  The Corporation's ability to predict future results involves a number of risks and uncertainties.  The Corporation undertakes no obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements or reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

Crossroads Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of FFW Corporation providing an extensive array of banking services and a wide range of investments and securities products through its main office in Wabash and five Indiana banking centers located in Columbia City, North Manchester, Peru, South Whitley and Syracuse.  The Bank provides leasing services at its banking centers and its Fishers, IN leasing and commercial loan office.  Insurance products are offered through an affiliated company, Insurance 1 Services, Inc.  The Corporation’s stock is traded on the OTC Markets under the symbol “FFWC.”  Our website address is www.crossroadsbanking.com.  Crossroads Bank, Member FDIC.

FFW Corporation
Selected Financial Information
Consolidated Balance Sheet

  December 31 June 30
   2019  2019
  Unaudited  
Assets    
Cash and due from financial institutions $ 5,860,857   $ 4,897,871  
Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions   15,070,735     21,857,520  
Cash and cash equivalents   20,931,592     26,755,391  
     
Securities available for sale   79,779,766     85,275,452  
Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses of $4,070,625 at    
December 31, 2019 and $3,857,473 at June 30, 2019   289,164,000     279,796,467  
Loans held for sale   2,899,343     1,340,765  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost   1,462,500     1,462,500  
Accrued interest receivable   2,162,610     2,240,851  
Premises and equipment, net   7,799,158     5,442,196  
Mortgage servicing rights   827,314     762,392  
Cash surrender value of life insurance   9,012,266     8,867,601  
Goodwill   1,213,898     1,213,898  
Repossessed Assets   271,977     194,730  
Other assets   1,570,468     1,165,252  
Total assets $ 417,094,892   $ 414,517,495  
     
Liabilities and shareholders' equity    
Deposits    
Noninterest-bearing $ 30,513,318   $ 33,005,454  
Interest-bearing   329,681,287     331,115,288  
Total deposits   360,194,605     364,120,742  
     
Borrowings   7,500,000     2,000,000  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   3,082,617     3,659,180  
Total liabilities   370,777,222     369,779,922  
     
Shareholders' equity    
Common stock, $.01 par; 2,000,000 shares authorized;    
Issued: 1,836,328; outstanding: 1,137,783 - December 31, 2019 and 1,149,783 - June 30, 2019   18,363     18,363  
Additional paid-in capital   9,835,646     9,777,849  
Retained earnings   45,671,538     43,691,848  
Accumulated other comprehensive income   2,278,867     2,238,257  
Treasury stock, at cost: 698,545 shares at December 31, 2019 and 686,545 shares at June 30, 2019   (11,486,744 )   (10,988,744 )
Total shareholders' equity   46,317,670     44,737,573  
     
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 417,094,892   $ 414,517,495  
     

FFW Corporation
Selected Financial Information
Consolidated Statement of Income

  Three Months Ended December 31 Six Months Ended December 31
   2019  2018  2019  2018
  Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited
Interest and dividend income:        
Loans, including fees $ 3,685,967   $ 3,306,392 $ 7,389,196   $ 6,621,629
Taxable securities   291,542     346,492   684,358     663,645
Tax exempt securities   312,265     300,967   625,859     610,321
Other   59,806     130,703   166,787     198,228
Total interest and dividend income   4,349,580     4,084,554   8,866,200     8,093,823
         
Interest expense:        
Deposits   928,987     778,315   1,944,647     1,465,130
Borrowings   10,438     8,740   20,278     17,702
Total interest expense   939,425     787,055   1,964,925     1,482,832
         
Net interest income   3,410,155     3,297,499   6,901,275     6,610,991
         
Provision for loan losses   50,000     56,118   125,000     131,118
         
Net interest income after provision for        
loan losses   3,360,155     3,241,381   6,776,275     6,479,873
         
Noninterest income:        
Net gains on sales of securities   (259 )   -   (259 )   18,111
Net gains on sales of loans   190,773     63,102   357,358     192,737
Net gains (losses) on sales of REO   4,565     -   4,565     -
Commission income   277,207     247,220   589,813     488,470
Service charges and fees   290,980     248,561   517,670     470,024
Earnings on life insurance   73,346     70,397   144,665     141,360
Other   208,352     185,131   442,539     370,018
Total noninterest income   1,044,964     814,411   2,056,351     1,680,720
         
Noninterest expense:        
Salaries and benefits   1,581,507     1,565,753   3,160,630     3,130,861
Occupancy and equipment   288,883     303,964   584,575     624,875
Professional   148,299     96,657   288,638     190,381
Marketing   91,721     95,565   199,905     194,812
Deposit insurance premium   5,939     33,000   38,939     61,542
Regulatory assessment   8,954     8,099   17,907     16,198
Correspondent bank charges   19,293     20,250   39,623     39,190
Data processing   344,458     231,563   661,396     457,671
Printing, postage and supplies   68,995     67,474   137,514     113,912
Expense on life insurance   14,894     18,730   29,789     37,460
Contribution expense   9,457     4,735   19,003     11,552
Expense on REO   17,148     3,157   20,672     8,822
Other   338,330     348,161   729,756     669,693
Total noninterest expense   2,937,878     2,797,108   5,928,347     5,556,969
         
Income before income taxes   1,467,241     1,258,684   2,904,279     2,603,624
         
Income tax expense   199,966     110,941   401,212     351,098
         
Net income $ 1,267,275   $ 1,147,743 $ 2,503,067   $ 2,252,526
 

FFW Corporation
Selected Financial Information
Key Balances and Ratios

    Three Months Ended December 31 Six Months Ended December 31
     2019  2018  2019  2018
    Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited
Per common share data:        
Earnings   $1.11     $1.00     $2.19     $1.95  
Diluted earnings   $1.11     $1.00     $2.19     $1.95  
Dividends paid   $0.23     $0.21     $0.46     $0.42  
Average shares issued and outstanding   1,137,783     1,149,541     1,141,109     1,154,165  
Shares outstanding end of period   1,137,783     1,149,480     1,137,783     1,149,480  
           
Supplemental data:        
Net interest margin **   3.46 %   3.45 %   3.51 %   3.53 %
Return on average assets ***   1.20 %   1.13 %   1.19 %   1.13 %
Return on average common equity ***   10.89 %   11.24 %   10.83 %   11.03 %
           
    December 31 June 30    
     2019  2019    
Nonperforming assets *   $3,278,358     $3,692,825      
Repossessed assets   $271,977     $194,730      
           
* Includes non-accruing loans, accruing loans delinquent more than 90 days and repossessed assets 
** Yields reflected have not been computed on a tax equivalent basis 
*** Annualized        
           

FOR MORE INFORMATION  Contact:  Emily Boardman, Treasurer, at (260) 563-3185

