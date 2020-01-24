Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company Announces Its Roadmap to League of Legends® Franchise Ownership Through CBLoL Brazil

/EIN News/ -- Boca Raton, Florida, Jan. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company ( OTCQB:WINR ) (“Simplicity Esports”), an established brand within the esports industry, operator of esports gaming centers, owner and manager of multiple esports teams announced its intention to pursue a path to League of Legends® franchise ownership via Campeonato Brasileiro de League of Legends (“CBLoL Brazil”). Riot Games announced this week that the league will be transitioning to a franchise system. As previously announced, Simplicity Esports has taken over management of Flamengo Esports, the team that won CBLoL Brazil in September 2019, and competed at the 2019 League of Legends® World Championship in Europe, as one of 24 teams from 13 different regions around the world.



Jed Kaplan, CEO of Simplicity Esports stated, “The ownership of a franchise in CBLoL Brazil would be a monumental step for Simplicity Esports and we believe we are on a direct path toward such ownership in one of the largest esports regions in the world. The consummation of the Flamengo deal was a group effort, and I would like to personally thank our new business partners, Flamengo Soccer Club, Team One Esports, Outfield Consulting, and of course Riot Games. We would also like to thank the millions of Flamengo fans across the globe for your continued support.”

About Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company:

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company (WINR) is an established brand within the esports industry, competing and streaming in popular games across different genres, including Apex Legends®, PUBG®, Gears of War®, Overwatch®, League of Legends®, Smite®, and various EA Sports® titles. Additionally, Simplicity Esports operates Esports Gaming Centers that provide the public an opportunity to experience and enjoy gaming and esports in a social setting, regardless of skill or experience.

