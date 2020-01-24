CBD Unlimited to Unveil New Products at ECRM 2020

/EIN News/ -- CAVE CREEK, AZ, Jan. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – CBD Unlimited, Inc. (EDXC), formerly known as Endexx Corporation, a provider of innovative phytonutrient-based nutritional and wellness products, is pleased to announce it will showcase its new CBD product suite at the upcoming ECRM Hemp/ CBD and Beauty Care Program taking place on January 27-30, 2020, in Jacksonville, Florida.

CBD Unlimited will attend the Efficient Program Planning Sessions (EPPS) alongside other professionals passionate about how CBD contributes to health & beauty. The Efficient Program Planning Sessions are a unique event that offers businesses the opportunity to showcase products as well as set up 20-minute one-on-one meetings with buyers and key decision makers attending ECRM.

CBD Unlimited is launching two new topical products, expanding our current offering from two to four topical products performing at premium performance levels. CBD Unlimited will also be unveiling two cutting-edge ingestible products, including its hemp-derived CBD-infused chocolates and honey sticks. This opportunity will offer the Company the ability to increase their relationships with successful national and regional buyers all while incorporating the capability to source new items and suppliers. ECRM also helps connect leaders and brands looking for strategic collaboration, distribution, and planning with key buyers across all channels to reach various retail outlets.

“ECRM is the perfect place for CBD Unlimited to introduce our new products as we will have data to demonstrate our past years’ success including store growth, extended distribution services, increased manufacturing capabilities, heightened operations, and more,” commented Todd Davis, CEO and Chairman of CBD Unlimited. “We are excited to take part in such an innovative event and meet with some of the nation’s top retailers. We will take this opportunity to not only unveil our new topical and ingestible products, but also gain insight into what is to come in this ever-changing landscape. CBD Unlimited has grown and thrived in this space since 2014, we are pleased to be grouped alongside other leaders in the industry and look forward to what 2020 holds for the industry.”

About CBD Unlimited, Inc.

CBD Unlimited, Inc. develops and distributes all-natural CBD products derived from cannabis sativa plant (Hemp), containing less than 0.3% THC. Its products range from oils, capsules, topicals, and pet products, all with the shared purpose of therapeutic and pain relief for humans and pets. Phyto-Bites are CBD soft chews for animal use that are formulated to promote health and support the reduction of separation anxiety, pain, and inflammation. The science behind these products involves over half a decade of research and experiments in order to protect the accuracy in dosage and delivery of absorption per each serving.

In the interest of providing conformity with federal and state mandates, the company has incorporated the “Gorilla-Tek” platform into its business practices. The Gorilla-Tek platform is the first standardized hardware agnostic and software solution that tracks high-risk, high-shrink regulated, and restricted products maintained under federal/state/local compliance. The platform provides asset protection, inventory management, compliance and an “end of sale” technology integration. Based on principles developed by the pharmacological industry, the integrated “Gorilla-Tek” platform is tremendously efficient as it provides up-to-the-minute accounting and product details. Gorilla-Tek increases productivity, while reducing costs for retailers and costs in time for customers.

Website: www.cbdunlimited.com

About ECRM

ECRM helps buyers and suppliers increase productivity, optimize product assortments and enhance collaboration efforts via its service offerings that include product discovery, category development and category planning.

Safe Harbor Notice

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to financial results and plans for future development activities and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding intent, belief or current expectations of the company, its directors or its officers. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company’s ability to control. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are risks and uncertainties associated with the company’s business and finances in general, including the ability to continue and manage its growth, competition, global economic conditions and other factors discussed in detail in the Company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Contact: For further investor and media information, contact: CBD Unlimited, Inc. Todd Davis Chairman & CEO Todd@cbdunlimited.com 480-595-6900



