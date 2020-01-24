Global Insoluble Dietary Fibers Market is Expected to Reach USD 3.84 Billion by 2026 : Fior Markets

Insoluble Dietary Fibers Market by Type (Cellulose, Hemicellulose, Chitin & Chitosan, Lignin, Fiber/Bran, Resistant Starch and Others), Source, Application, Regions, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2019 to 2026

/EIN News/ -- Newark, NJ, Jan. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global insoluble dietary fibers market is expected to grow from USD 1.84 Billion in 2018 to USD 3.84 Billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period 2019-2026.

With an increase in workload, busy lifestyles and an increase in the number of working women, the time and means to eat healthy food have reduced. This has led to an increased demand for products that offer balanced nutrition. Thus, the consumer demand for functional foods, nutraceuticals, and supplements has been increasing. Insoluble dietary fibers form an essential ingredient in functional food products, so their market is also increasing. Factors such as the awareness of the masses about the benefits of dietary fibers, are also leading to the growth of the global insoluble dietary fibers market.

Dietary fiber is the part of plant-based food that mostly passes through the digestive system without breaking down or being digested. There are two types of fiber: soluble and insoluble fiber. Insoluble fiber does not dissolve in water. It includes plant cellulose and hemicellulose. Good sources of insoluble fiber include beans, whole wheat or bran products, green beans, cauliflowers, potatoes, and nuts.

Global insoluble dietary fiber market is expected to witness growth over the forecast period due to increasing functional foods demand coupled with growing health & nutrition consciousness amongst the consumers. However, time and investment required for regulatory approval are the major restraining factors for the insoluble dietary fiber market.

DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE REPORT AT https://www.fiormarkets.com/report-detail/407125/request-sample

Key players operating in the global insoluble dietary fibers market include Advocare International, L.P., Barndad Innovative Nutrition, Cargill, Grain Processing Corporation, Ingredion Incorporated, J. Rettenmaier & Söhne Gmbh + Co Kg, Nexira, Roquette Frères and Unipektin Ingredients AG among others. To enhance their market position in the global insoluble dietary fibers market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint venture, collaborations, and partnership.

For instance, in June, 2018, Ingredion launched potato fibres for texture, yield and cost improvements in meat, bakery and savoury applications. The company introduced a new clean label potato fibre to its portfolio to bring increased functionality, quality and potential cost savings to manufacturers of bakery, savoury and meat products. Potex and Potex Crown potato fibres are designed to deliver appealing textures in processed meats and savoury applications and to boost the freshness of bakery items for optimal consumer appeal. The insoluble potato fibres can absorb and retain up to 12 times their weight, enabling them to increase the juiciness of fresh and processed meats or add moisture to baked goods. With the introduction of Potex and Potex Crown potato fibres, they were able to strengthen their range of ingredients to support customers on their quest to manage costs and increase yield while maintaining the sensory appeal of new or reformulated products.

For instance, in May 2018, JRS Group (J. Rettenmaier & Söhne Gmbh + Co Kg) acquired DuPont’s nutrition & health alginate business. JRS Group, a leading manufacturer of functional additives from plant-based raw materials was approved by the European Commission (EC) as a suitable purchaser of the legacy DuPont N&H alginates business.

The cellulose segment had a market value of around USD 0.54 billion in 2018

The type segment is divided into cellulose, hemicellulose, chitin & chitosan, lignin, fiber/bran, resistant starch and others. The cellulose segment emerged as the leader in the global insoluble dietary fibers market with a revenue of USD 0.54 billion in 2018. Cellulose is an insoluble dietary fiber that is used in a wide variety of food applications, including meat products, poultry products and bakery products. In various types of bakery products, such as bread and tortillas, cellulose fibers with low water absorption capacity are mainly used to provide fiber enrichment. Cellulose with high water- and oil-holding capacity is used in processed meat to manage the moisture level. These are the major factors driving this increase in demand.

The cereals & grains segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 10.2% in 2019-2026

The application segment includes cereals & grains, legumes, fruits & vegetables and other sources. The cereals & grains segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 10.2% over the forecast period. Grains, especially whole grains, contain a range of insoluble dietary fibres important for health and prevention of disease. Insoluble fibres such as lignins, cellulose and hemi-celulose are found in most cereals, especially wheat bran, rice and maize which will boost the growth of insoluble dietary fibers market from the cereals & grains segment.

The functional food & beverages segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 9.8% in 2019-2026

The application segment includes functional food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, animal feed and pet food. The functional food & beverages segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.8% over the forecast period. Consumption of extra insoluble dietary fibers with food leads to the prevention of health disorders such as constipation, hyperglycemia, obesity, and high cholesterol. Due to the increasing health concerns and changing diet patterns, insoluble dietary fibers have begun to form an integral part of processed and packaged food in a bid to meet nutritive requirements which will boost the growth of insoluble dietary fibers market in the functional food & beverages segment.

Browse full report with TOC at https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/insoluble-dietary-fibers-market-by-type-cellulose-hemicellulose-407125.html

Regional Segment Analysis of the Insoluble Dietary Fibers Market

North America (U.S. , Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The North America region led the global insoluble dietary fibers market with a market share of 32.14% in 2018 owing to the significant rise in the number of health-conscious consumers in the region. During the forecast period, Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region. China, India, Japan, and Australia are the key markets in the Asia Pacific region. These countries have vast agricultural areas and produce high-fiber grains and cereals such as oats and barley, the primary raw materials for dietary fiber ingredients.

About the report:

The global insoluble dietary fibers market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Billion), volume (Kilograms), consumption (Kilograms), imports (Kilograms) and exports (Kilograms). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

For Instant Purchase: https://www.fiormarkets.com/checkout.html?reportid=407125&type=single

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client requirements. For further queries, you can contact us on sales@fiormarkets.com or +1-201-465-4211. Our executives will be pleased to understand your requirements and offer you the best-suited reports.

About Fior Markets

Fior Markets is a futuristic market intelligence company, helping customers flourish their business strategies and make better decisions using actionable intelligence. With transparent information pool, we meet clients’ objectives, commitments on high standard and targeting possible prospects for SWOT analysis and market research reports. Fior Markets deploys a wide range of regional and global market intelligence research reports including industries like technology, pharmaceutical, consumer goods, food and beverages, chemicals, media, materials and many others. Our Strategic Intelligence capabilities are purposely planned to boost your business extension and elucidate the vigor of diverse industry. We hold distinguished units of highly expert analysts and consultants according to their respective domains. The global market research reports we provide involve both qualitative and quantitative analysis of current market scenario as per the geographical regions segregated and comprehensive performance in different regions with global approach. In addition, our syndicated research reports offer a packaged guide to keep companies abreast of the upcoming major restyle in their domains. Fior Markets facilitates clients with research analysis that are customized to their exact requirements, specifications and challenges, whether it is comprehensive desk research, survey work, composition of multiple methods, in-detailed interviewing or competitive intelligence. Our research experts are experienced in matching the exact personnel and methodology to your business need.

Contact Us

Avinash D

Head of Business Development

Phone: +1-201-465-4211

Email: sales@fiormarkets.com

Web: www.fiormarkets.com

















To know more market research reports and industry analysis, visit our associate website: https://www.magnifierresearch.com



Related Reports

Digestive Health Products Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/digestive-health-products-market-by-ingredients-dairy-products-385973.html

Drip Tape Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/drip-tape-market-by-type-labyrinth-inner-inlay-385974.html

Feed Acidulants Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/feed-acidulants-market-by-type-propionic-acid-formic-acid-385975.html

Feed Yeast Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/feed-yeast-market-by-type-probiotic-yeast-specialty-385976.html



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.