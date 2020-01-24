Global $6.2B Superalloys Market Outlook, 2019-2026

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Superalloys - A Global Market Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



North America is the largest global market for superalloys, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. In terms of growth, however, demand for these materials in Asia-Pacific is likely to be the fastest-growing due to rapid industrialization in the sectors where superalloys are deployed. Ongoing and future research efforts aimed at investigating and developing superalloys with even better properties would also propel the market.



Aerospace & Defense is estimated the largest application of superalloys while the application is also projected the fastest-growing during the period 2019-2026 with a CAGR of 7%. The overall global Superalloys market for 2019 is estimated at US$ 6.2 billion.



Research Findings & Coverage

Superalloys global market analyzed in this study with respect to base materials and major applications

The report estimates/projects the market size of Superalloys by base material and application in each major region/country globally for the analysis period

Performance of Superalloys Boosted by Hierarchical Nanostructures

Undesirable Attribute in Conventional Superalloys Eliminated by 3D Printing

Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, M&As, JVs and other recent industry developments

Major companies profiled - 33

The industry guide includes the contact details for 106 companies

Product Outline

The market for base materials of Superalloys analyzed in this study includes the following:

Cobalt-Based

Iron-Based

Nickel-Based

The report analyzes the market for the major applications of Superalloys including:

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Industrial Gas Turbines

Oil & Gas

Other Applications

Analysis Period, Units and Growth Rates

The report reviews, analyzes and projects the global Superalloys market for the period 2017-2026 in terms of US$ and the compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) projected from 2019 through 2026

Geographic Coverage

North America (The United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (France, Germany, Italy, Russia, the United Kingdom and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Rest of World

Key Topics Covered



PART A: GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



1. INTRODUCTION

1.1 Product Outline

1.1.1 Origin of The Term Superalloys

1.1.2 Superalloys Defined

1.1.3 Categorization of Superalloys

1.1.3.1 Nickel-Based Superalloys

1.1.3.1.1 Gamma () Phase

1.1.3.1.2 Gamma Prime (') Phase

1.1.3.1.3 Gamma Double Prime ('') Phase

1.1.3.1.4 Carbides

1.1.3.1.4.1 MC Carbides

1.1.3.1.4.2 Carbide Reactions

1.1.3.1.5 Borides

1.1.3.1.6 Topologically Close-Packed Phases

1.1.3.1.7 Processing of Nickel-Based Superalloys

1.1.3.1.7.1 Vacuum Induction Melting (VIM)

1.1.3.1.8 Generations of Ni-Based Superalloys

1.1.3.1.8.1 First Generation

1.1.3.1.8.2 Second Generation

1.1.3.1.8.3 Third Generation

1.1.3.1.8.4 Fourth Generation

1.1.3.1.8.5 Fifth Generation

1.1.3.1.8.6 Sixth Generation

1.1.3.2 Iron-Based Superalloys

1.1.3.3 Cobalt-Based Superalloys

1.1.4 Properties of Superalloys

1.1.4.1 Mechanical Properties

1.1.4.2 Physical Characteristics

1.1.4.2.1 Density

1.1.4.2.2 Thermal Expansion

1.1.4.2.3 Thermal Conductivity

1.1.4.2.4 Phase Instability

1.1.4.2.5 Surface Stability

1.1.4.2.6 Oxidation

1.1.4.2.7 Hot Corrosion



2. SUPERALLOYS APPLICATIONS - A MARKET SNAPSHOT

2.1 Aerospace & Defense

2.2 Automotive

2.3 Industrial Gas Turbines (IGTs)

2.4 Oil & Gas

2.5 Other Applications

2.5.1 Marine

2.5.2 Surgical Implants



3. KEY MARKET TRENDS

3.1 New High-Temperature Alloy for Aerospace Applications Gives Competition to Ni-Based Superalloys

3.2 Performance of Superalloys Boosted by Hierarchical Nanostructures

3.3 Development of Ni-Al-Cr Superalloy as High-Temperature Cathode Current Collector for Advanced Thin Film Li Batteries

3.4 Undesirable Attribute in Conventional Superalloys Eliminated by 3D Printing



4. KEY GLOBAL PLAYERS

AMG Superalloys UK Limited (United Kingdom)

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (United States)

American Casting Company (United States)

Ansteel Group Corporation Limited (China)

Aperam SA (Luxembourg)

Arconic, Inc. (United States)

Aubert & Duval SAS (France)

Cannon-Muskegon Corporation (United States)

Carpenter Technology Corporation (United States)

CITIC Pacific Special Steel Holdings (China)

Constellium N.V. (Netherlands)

Doncasters Group Limited (United Kingdom)

Eramet SA (France)

Glencore International AG (Switzerland)

H.C. Starck GmbH (Germany)

Haynes International, Inc. (United States)

Mattco Forge, Inc. (United States)

Precision Castparts Corporation (United States)

Shaanxi Hongyuan Aviation Forging Co., Ltd. (China)

United Performance Metals (United States)

VDM Metals GmbH (Germany)

5. KEY BUSINESS AND PRODUCT TRENDS

SAGIA, AMG and Shell Sign MOU to Assess and Consider Commercial Spent Catalyst Recycling Facility in Saudi Arabia

Carbon Steel Hot-Rolling Conversion Agreement Extension by ATI and NLMK USA

Aperam SA and Tekna Establish JV Firm ImphyTek PowdersTM SAS in France

AMG NV Acquires International Specialty Alloys, Inc

Glencore to Supply Cobalt Hydroxide to GEM Co., Ltd

Nickel, Manganese and Cobalt Cathode Materials Supply Agreement between Samsung SDI and Umicore

AMG NV Agree to Supply Ferrovanadium Production to Glencore

OxMet and Aubert Enter into Partnership on Nickel Metal Powders Portfolio for Additive Manufacturing Usage

CPP Acquires Cast Products Business Unit from ATI

ATI to Sell its Industrial Forging Business to Wynnchurch

CTC Unveils New Gear Alloy Pyrowear 225

Haynes Develops New HAYNES 244 Alloy

Glencore Agree to Supply Cobalt to Umicore

Umicore Acquires Kokkola Refinery Business from Freeport Cobalt OY

ATI and Rolls-Royce Extend Long-Term Purchase Agreement (LTPA)

Aubert & Duval SAS to Exhibit Superalloys at Paris Air Show

ATI to Supply Nickel-based Products for Use in Pipeline Project

AMG NV Realigns its Business Portfolio

BEST and ATI Agree to Advance Niobium-Based Superconductor Technology Innovation

Arconic, Inc Launches ARCONIC-THOR Nickel-based Superalloys

H.C. Starck GmbH Unveils New Niobium C-103 Alloy

Aubert & Duval SAS Showcase Metallurgical Innovations for the Defense Industry at Paris

Fort Wayne Acquires G&S Bar and Wire LLC

VSMPO-AVISMA to Supply Titanium and Aluminum Alloy Products to United Aircraft Group

CTC Commence CARTECH PURIS 5+ Titanium Powder Solution

CTC Acquires Puris LLC

6. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW

6.1 Global Superalloys Market Overview by Base Metal

6.1.1 Superalloys Base Metal Overview Market by Global Region

6.1.1.1 Cobalt-Based Superalloys

6.1.1.2 Iron-Based Superalloys

6.1.1.3 Nickel-Based Superalloys

6.2 Global Superalloys Market Overview by Application

6.2.1 Superalloys Application Market Overview by Global Region

6.2.1.1 Aerospace & Defense

6.2.1.2 Automotive

6.2.1.3 Industrial Gas Turbines

6.2.1.4 Oil & Gas

6.2.1.5 Other Applications



PART B: REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



REGIONAL MARKET OVERVIEW



7. NORTH AMERICA

7.1 North American Superalloys Market Overview by Geographic Region

7.2 North American Superalloys Market Overview by Base Metal

7.3 North American Superalloys Market Overview by Application

7.4 Major Market Players

7.5 Country-wise Analysis of North American Superalloys Market

7.5.1 The United States

7.5.2 Canada

7.5.3 Mexico



8. EUROPE



9. ASIA-PACIFIC



10. REST OF WORLD



PART C: GUIDE TO THE INDUSTRY

1. North America

2. Europe

3. Asia-Pacific



PART D: ANNEXURE

1. Research Methodology

2. Feedback



