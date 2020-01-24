Verizon and Dignitas Partner to Launch Nation’s First 5G Esports Training Facility

/EIN News/ -- What you need to know:



The companies are partnering to explore how 5G can enhance the fan experience and player performance

Verizon’s Los Angeles 5G Lab is now home to the nation’s first 5G esports training facility

The 5,500-square-foot, state-of-the-art practice facility, powered by Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband network, will be home base for Dignitas’ League of Legends teams

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To further develop emerging technologies and their positive applications tow esports, Verizon and Dignitas have entered into a first-of-its-kind strategic partnership. As a core focus, they will launch the nation’s first 5G esports training facility, the Verizon 5G Gaming Center. Located in Verizon’s 5G Lab in Los Angeles, the 5,500-square-foot training facility will serve as Dignitas’ west coast headquarters and home to its League of Legends teams. Dignitas’ 2019 World Championship-qualifying team will train exclusively at this facility and compete in the League Championship Series, which kicks off January 25th in Los Angeles.

By working together at the Verizon 5G Lab, Verizon and Dignitas will identify and develop ways that Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband network can enhance player performance, improve recovery, and enable players to connect with fans in new innovative ways.

“We’re thrilled to partner with the largest ownership group in esports, and have our LA Lab be home to the nation’s first 5G esports training facility,” said Nicki Palmer, chief product development officer at Verizon. “With 5G’s fast speeds, high bandwidth and low latency, players will be able to do things like stream high-quality gameplay essentially in real-time, stay connected with fans on-the-go, and experience console quality multi-player gaming on their phones.”

“Partnering with a world-class innovator like Verizon brings immense new opportunities,” said Michael Prindiville, CEO of Dignitas. “The technologies we are collaboratively building will help us strengthen support for our current and future partners far beyond today’s capabilities. We are honored to be Verizon’s trusted guide into esports and look forward to telling engaging stories through content, social media and experiences in ways esports has never seen before.”

About Verizon:

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is celebrating its 20th year as one of the world’s leading providers of communications, information and entertainment products and services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $130.9 billion in 2018. The company offers voice, data and video services and solutions on its award winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

About Dignitas:

Since its formation in 2003, Dignitas (DIG) has established itself as one of the most successful esports organizations in the world, amassing 18 World Championships across multiple game titles. In September 2016, DIG was acquired by the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers of Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment (HBSE), a diverse, global portfolio of sports and entertainment franchises and properties that includes the Philadelphia 76ers (NBA), New Jersey Devils (NHL) and more. In June 2019, DIG merged with Fertitta Entertainment’s League of Legends LCS franchise, Clutch Gaming. DIG is the competitive team vertical within New Meta Entertainment, a digital sports and entertainment company backed by an investor group that includes HBSE, Fertitta Entertainment, Susquehanna International Group and Delaware North. DIG currently fields seven teams in five of esports' largest and most popular games: League of Legends, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (men’s and women’s teams), Super Smash Bros., Rocket League, and Clash Royale. With player content studios and wellness facilities in New York City and Los Angeles, and infrastructure in Europe and China, DIG is the global leader dedicated to esports athletes.

