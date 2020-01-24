Fuel4Media CEO Naveen Gupta wins ’25 Most Influential Mobile Marketing Leaders’ Award at World Marketing Congress 2019

25 Most Influential Mobile Marketing Leaders Fuel4Media Award at World Marketing Congress 2019

NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, January 24, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fuel4Media Technologies, a full-service digital marketing company specializing in mobile app marketing, SEO, social media, paid marketing and content marketing, is ecstatic to announce that it has been presented with “25 Most Influential Mobile Marketing Leaders” award at the World Marketing Congress on 21st November 2019 in Mumbai, India. Hailed as the single largest rendezvous of best marketers behind some of the world’s most successful brands, the World Marketing Congress (WMC) awards organizations that provide ground-breaking solutions to challenging marketing problems. Marketing experts, strategists, business leaders and media professionals come together at this conference to recognize and reward innovative digital solutions and futuristic marketing strategies provided by world-class marketing agencies.According to WMC, the panel really liked Fuel4Media’s marketing tactics, consumer reach, and growth as an agency. Additionally, the company believes in market-leading creativity, integrity and quality services that drive their agency forward. The WMC panel evaluated the works of nominated companies, ranging from social media engagement campaigns, search engine optimization to mobile app marketing, and recognized Fuel4Media for its outstanding services, competencies and achievements in mobile app marketing.“We are proud and thrilled to win the World Marketing Congress award. It adds credibility to our continual efforts to consistently deliver world-class innovative marketing solutions with dedication to all our customers, "said Naveen Gupta, CEO and founder of Fuel4Media. “This award is a testament to the skills, expertise, creativity and vision of our digital marketers, social media managers, and content creators. We will continue to progress, innovate, and customize digital marketing solutions that deliver best-in-class results for our clients,” he further added.Fuel4Media is a global mobile app marketing company that helps brands and grows their online and mobile business. After redefining hundreds of websites and apps, their team knows how to deliver the most relevant experiences for their clients’ users. Thousands of companies, from startups to Fortune 500 brands, have leveraged their digital marketing strategies, paid marketing, content marketing, user acquisition and mobile consulting services to maximize their ROIs. Its holistic mobile app marketing program increases the success of organic acquisition and drive business growth and revenue.The World Marketing Congress award is a further validation of Fuel4Media’s leading position in the marketing industry and a positive representation of its customers’ overall satisfaction for its end-to-end success-driven services.About Fuel4Media TechnologiesFuel4Media specializes in providing award-winning digital marketing services – including SEO, PPC, app marketing, social media marketing and content marketing - for B2B, B2C, eCommerce and technology companies. Backed by more than 15 years of experience, Fuel4Media designs digital marketing campaigns that connect brands with highly targeted audiences, engage and convert them into loyal users. The company utilizes data-driven solutions and technologies like blockchain, artificial intelligence, and machine learning to drive effective marketing campaigns. Fuel4Media has office in India. Check out their website to learn more about their marketing services.Contact InformationIndiaFuel4Media Technologies Pvt. Ltd.B-156, Sector 63, NoidaIndia 201301Phone : +91-9810292408Sales : sales @ fuel4media.comWebsite: www.fuel4media.com



