Funday Entertainment Ltd, Corporate Entertainment Hire Specialist, Gears Up for 2020

Nationwide party equipment rental company Funday Entertainment Ltd is rolling out a collection of new products to excite people over the coming year.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 24, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Funday Entertainment Ltd has reinvested in its product portfolio in preparation for a busy 2020.The London and Essex-based party and event hire company has expanded its offering to ensure it continues to provide the most advanced products throughout the UK.Speaking for Funday Entertainment Ltd, Kevin Burke said:“We’ve invested in some really cool equipment recently and we’re sure this is going to make a big splash next year!“Our laser clay pigeon shooting simulation is sure to see a lot of interest – clay pigeon shooting is a classic, and this modern spin on it improves safety, offers automated scoring, and requires much less space!“We’re also very excited about our roll-a-ball donkey derby and reindeer racing games – these fit perfectly alongside our other products and services, and are sure to be seen in trade shows, arcades, corporate events, charity fundraisers and events of all shapes and sizes.“For the high-end events, our golf swing simulator should hit the spot every time. It even gives you feedback on your swing!”Funday Entertainment Ltd already offers a huge range of products for events of all kinds, from snow globe photo booths to rodeo bulls.Notes for editorsFunday Entertainments Ltd has been operating in the party and event hire industry for decades, and was first incorporated in 2010. Its website is www.fundayltd.com and its phone number is 0870 011 3993.Please email marketing@fundayltd.com for any press enquiries.



