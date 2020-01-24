Global Cardiac Monitoring Markets, 2020-2023 - Improving Last-mile Connectivity and the Rate of Diagnosis Presents Lucrative Growth Opportunities
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Analysis of the Global Cardiac Monitoring Market, Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study provides an overview of the conventional cardiac monitors and medical-grade wearables in terms of hard numbers, unmet needs, and game-changing strategies. The study provides a 5-year forecast for revenue and units shipped Y-o-Y as well as the market share of companies participating in the landscape.
Key Issues Addressed
- Is the market growing, how long will it continue to grow and at what rate?
- Are there any near-term disruptions that will influence market growth?
- Are there any new promising start-ups entering the market?
- How will the structure of the market change with time? Is the market ripe for acquisitions?
- Are the products/services offered today meeting customer needs or is additional development needed?
- What are the key influencers that will drive or deter market growth?
The cardiac monitoring market is at a juncture where classical point-of-care monitoring devices are being commoditized, while advances in the understanding of patient needs have resulted in upgraded versions of cardiac monitors entering the market.
The classical point-of-care electrocardiogram, as a technology, is at a stage where innovation is focused around the themes of miniaturization, connectivity, and continuous monitoring. Doctors are increasingly preferring ambulatory cardiac monitoring to diagnose cardiac rhythm disorders better, and companies are trying to match up to customer expectation by developing products that make continuous cardiac monitoring more effective, convenient, and affordable.
With the patient base increasing each year, companies have an opportunity to improve clinical outcomes and increase revenue. The use of artificial intelligence is beginning to reduce workload at healthcare facilities and enhance diagnostic capability.
New companies are entering the value chain that was once dominated by classical Medtech participants, making the space very competitive. As patients become aware and want to have more control over their health and wellness, lines between classical cardiac monitors and wearables are blurring. This is expected to cause near-term disruption in the cardiac monitoring segment, and the landscape will witness companies working toward that shift. A shift will also be seen as companies will start integrating the device and service and will aim at addressing a larger component of the healthcare value chain.
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- Methodology
- Scope and Segmentation
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
- Market Engineering Measurements - Resting ECG
- Market Engineering Measurements - Stress ECG
- Market Engineering Measurements - Cardiac Event Monitor
- Market Engineering Measurements - Holter Monitor
- Market Engineering Measurements - Medical-grade ECG Wearables
- Forecast Assumptions
- CEO's Perspective
- Executive Summary - 3 Big Predictions
2. US Cardiac Monitoring Market
- Key Findings
- Impact on Replacement Rates
- Key Companies to Watch
3. Market Overview
- Market Background
- Market Segmentation
- Defining Healthcare Trends in the Future
4. Competitive Playbook
- New Market Opportunities
5. Drivers, Restraints, and Trends - Cardiac Monitoring Market
- Market Drivers
- Drivers Explained
- Market Restraints
- Restraints Explained
- Related Major Healthcare Trends
6. Forecasts and Trends - Cardiac Monitoring Market
- Market Engineering Measurements - Cardiac Monitoring
- Market Engineering Measurements - Resting ECG
- Market Engineering Measurements - Stress ECG
- Market Engineering Measurements - Cardiac Event Monitor
- Market Engineering Measurements - Holter Monitor
- Market Engineering Measurements - Medical-grade ECG Wearables
- Impact on Replacement Rates
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Revenue Forecast - Resting ECG
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Revenue Forecast - Stress ECG
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Revenue Forecast - Cardiac Event Monitor
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Revenue Forecast - Holter Monitor
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Revenue Forecast - Medical-grade ECG Wearables
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Unit Forecast
- Unit Forecast Discussion
- Unit Forecast - Resting ECG
- Unit Forecast Discussion
- Unit Forecast - Stress ECG
- Unit Forecast Discussion
- Unit Forecast - Cardiac Event Monitor
- Unit Forecast Discussion
- Unit Forecast - Holter Monitor
- Unit Forecast Discussion
- ASP Forecast - Resting ECG
- ASP Forecast - Stress ECG
- ASP Forecast - Cardiac Event Monitor
- ASP Forecast - Holter Monitor
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Discussion
- Pricing Analysis
- Market Analysis
7. Competitive Environment
- Market Share - Cardiac Monitors
- Market Share Analysis
- Top Competitors
- Market Share - Medical-grade ECG Wearables
- Market Share Analysis
- Companies to Watch
8. European Cardiac Monitoring Market
- Key Findings
- Impact on Replacement Rates
- Key Companies to Watch
9. Market Overview
- Market Background
- Market Segmentation
- Defining Healthcare Trends in the Future
10. Competitive Playbook
- New Market Opportunities
11. Drivers, Restraints, and Trends - Cardiac Monitoring Market
- Market Drivers
- Drivers Explained
- Market Restraints
- Restraints Explained
- Related Major Healthcare Trends
12. Forecasts and Trends - Cardiac Monitoring Market
- Market Engineering Measurements - Cardiac Monitoring
- Market Engineering Measurements - Resting ECG
- Market Engineering Measurements - Stress ECG
- Market Engineering Measurements - Cardiac Event Monitor
- Market Engineering Measurements - Holter Monitor
- Market Engineering Measurements - Medical-grade ECG Wearables
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Revenue Forecast - Resting ECG
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Revenue Forecast - Stress ECG
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Revenue Forecast - Cardiac Event Monitor
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Revenue Forecast - Holter Monitor
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Revenue Forecast - Medical-grade ECG Wearables
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Unit Forecast
- Unit Forecast Discussion
- Unit Forecast - Resting ECG
- Unit Forecast Discussion
- Unit Forecast - Stress ECG
- Unit Forecast Discussion
- Unit Forecast - Cardiac Event Monitor
- Unit Forecast Discussion
- Unit Forecast - Holter Monitor
- Unit Forecast Discussion
- ASP Forecast - Resting ECG
- ASP Forecast - Stress ECG
- ASP Forecast - Cardiac Event Monitor
- ASP Forecast - Holter Monitor
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Discussion
- Pricing Analysis
- Market Analysis
13. Competitive Environment
- Market Share - Cardiac Monitors
- Market Share Analysis
- Top Competitors
- Top Competitors
- Market Share - Medical-grade ECG Wearables
- Market Share Analysis
- Companies to Watch
14. APAC Cardiac Monitoring Market
- Key Findings
- Impact on Replacement Rates
- Key Companies to Watch
15. Market Overview
- Market Background
- Market Segmentation
- Defining Healthcare Trends in the Future
16. Competitive Playbook
- New Market Opportunities
17. Drivers, Restraints, and Trends - Cardiac Monitoring Market
- Market Drivers
- Drivers Explained
- Market Restraints
- Restraints Explained
- Related Major Healthcare Trends
18. Forecasts and Trends
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Market Engineering Measurements - Resting ECG
- Market Engineering Measurements - Stress ECG
- Market Engineering Measurements - Cardiac Event Monitor
- Market Engineering Measurements - Holter Monitor
- Market Engineering Measurements - Medical-grade ECG Wearables
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Revenue Forecast - Resting ECG
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Revenue Forecast - Stress ECG
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Revenue Forecast - Cardiac Event Monitor
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Revenue Forecast - Holter Monitor
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Revenue Forecast - Medical-grade ECG Wearables
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Unit Forecast
- Unit Forecast Discussion
- Unit Forecast - Resting ECG
- Unit Forecast Discussion
- Unit Forecast - Stress ECG
- Unit Forecast Discussion
- Unit Forecast - Cardiac Event Monitor
- Unit Forecast Discussion
- Unit Forecast - Holter Monitor
- Unit Forecast Discussion
- ASP Forecast - Resting ECG
- ASP Forecast - Stress ECG
- ASP Forecast - Cardiac Event Monitor
- ASP Forecast - Holter Monitor
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Discussion
- Pricing Analysis
- Market Analysis
19. Competitive Environment
- Market Share - Cardiac Monitors
- Market Share Analysis
- Top Competitors
- Market Share - Medical-grade ECG Wearables
- Market Share Analysis
- Companies to Watch
20. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Improving Last-mile Connectivity
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Improving the Rate of Diagnosis
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
21. The Last Word
- The Last Word - 3 Big Predictions
- The Last Word - Discussion
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e450dt
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.