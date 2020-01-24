UAV Propulsion System Market Outlook, 2019-2024 - Emergence of Air Taxis, Autonomous Vehicles, and Cargo Delivery Vehicles Gives Rise to Major Opportunities

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global UAV Propulsion System Market: Focus on UAV Type, Engine Type, and Application - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report projects the market to grow at a moderate CAGR of 8.73% on the basis of value during the forecast period from 2019 to 2024.

North America dominated the global UAV propulsion system market with a share of 77.37% in 2018. North America, including the major countries such as the U.S., is currently the most prominent region for the UAV propulsion system market. In North America, the U.S. acquired a major market share in 2018 due to the major usage of UAVs in the military, government, and commercial applications.



The global UAV propulsion system market has gained widespread importance owing to the growing need to deploy UAVs in diverse and emerging applications. However, high cost of development and restrictions on UAV propulsion due to certain set standards of emission and noise are some of the chief factors that are restraining the market growth.



Paradigm shift toward electrically powered drones are expected to drive the unmanned aerial vehicle propulsion system market due to increasing usage in emerging applications.



Market Segmentation



The UAV propulsion system market is further segmented into UAV type, engine type, application, and region. In terms of volume, the electrically powered UAVs dominated the global UAV propulsion system market in 2018 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period (2019-2024).



While highlighting the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also provides a detailed study of the industry that is analyzed. The report also analyzes different engine type that includes piston engine, wankel engine, turboprop engine, turbofan engine, electrically powered, and solar-powered. In the UAV type segment, the market is segmented into micro UAV, mini UAV, tactical UAV, MALE UAV, and HALE UAV. In application segment, the market is segmented into military and government and commercial applications.



The UAV propulsion system market is segregated into four major regions, namely North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest-of-the-World. Data for each of these regions (by country) is provided.



Key Companies in the Global Market



The key market players in the global UAV propulsion system market include HES Energy Systems, RCV Engines, Advanced Innovative Engineering, UAV Propulsion Tech, Honeywell International Inc., United Technologies Corporation- Pratt & Whitney Division, 3W International GmbH, Austro Engine GmbH, Hirth Engines GmbH, UAV Factory, BRP-Rotax GmbH & Co.KG, UAV Engines LTD, and Northrop Grumman Corporation.

Key Topics Covered



Executive Summary

1 Market Dynamics

1.1 Market Drivers

1.1.1 Increasing Use of UAVs in Commercial and Military Applications

1.1.2 Increasing R&D Activities to Develop Advanced Propulsion System

1.2 Market Challenges

1.2.1 High Cost Involved in the Development of UAV Propulsion Systems

1.2.2 Lack of Fully Electric Propulsion and Unavailability of Hydrogen Storage Infrastructure

1.3 Market Opportunities

1.3.1 Advancements in Engine and Fuel Type for Cleaner Propulsion System for UAVs

1.3.2 Emergence of Air Taxis, Autonomous Vehicles, and Cargo Delivery Vehicles



2 Competitive Landscape

2.1 Overview

2.2 Key Developments and Strategies

2.2.1 Partnerships, Agreements, and Contracts

2.2.2 Product Launches

2.2.3 Mergers and Acquisitions

2.3 Competitive Benchmarking



3 Industry Analysis

3.1 Future Energy Sources in UAV Propulsion System

3.1.1 Microturbine Propulsion

3.1.2 Fuel Cell Propulsion System

3.1.2.1 Hydrogen Fuel Cell

3.1.3 Disk Engine

3.1.4 Nuclear Propulsion

3.1.5 Ion Propulsion

3.2 Future Programs and Spending

3.3 Cost Analysis of UAV Propulsion System

3.4 Industry Attractiveness: Porter's Five Forces Model

3.5 Supply Chain Analysis

3.6 Patent Analysis



4 Global UAV Propulsion System Market

4.1 Assumptions and Limitation

4.2 Market Overview



5 Global UAV Propulsion System Market (by Engine Type)

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Piston Engine

5.3 Wankel Engine

5.4 Turboprop Engine

5.5 Turbofan Engine

5.6 Electrically Powered

5.7 Solar-Powered



6 Global UAV Propulsion System Market (by UAV Type)

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Small UAVs

6.2.1 Mini UAVs

6.2.2 Micro UAVs

6.3 Tactical UAVs

6.4 Medium Altitude Long Endurance (MALE)

6.5 High Altitude Long Endurance (HALE)

6.6 Vertical Takeoff and Landing (VTOL)



7 Global UAV Propulsion System Market (by Application)

7.1 Market Overview

7.2 Military and Government

7.2.1 Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance

7.2.2 Combat Operations

7.2.3 Search and Rescue

7.2.4 Others

7.3 Commercial

7.3.1 Precision Agriculture

7.3.2 Inspection and Monitoring

7.3.3 Surveying and Mapping

7.3.4 Product Delivery

7.3.5 Others



8 Global UAV Propulsion System Market (by Region)

8.1 Market Overview

8.2 North America

8.3 Europe

8.4 Asia-Pacific

8.5 Rest-of-the-World



9 Company Profiles

9.1 Airbus S.A.S

9.1.1 Company Overview

9.1.2 Role of Airbus in the Global UAV Propulsion System Market

9.1.3 Financials

9.1.4 SWOT Analysis

9.2 Austro Engine GmbH

9.3 BRP-Rotax GmbH & Co KG

9.4 GE Aviation

9.5 Hirth Engines GmbH

9.6 Honeywell International Inc.

9.7 Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

9.8 Northrop Grumman Corporation

9.9 Orbital Corporation Limited

9.10 UAV Engines Ltd.

9.11 United Technologies Corporation - Pratt & Whitney Division

9.12 UAV Factory

9.13 Rolls-Royce plc

9.14 The Boeing Company

9.15 3W International GmbH

9.16 List of Other Players



