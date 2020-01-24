Global Anti-counterfeiting, Authentication and Verification Technologies Market Trends with CAGR Projections to 2023
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Anti-counterfeiting, Authentication and Verification Technologies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The anti-counterfeiting, authentication and verification technologies market offers secured packaging to companies wishing to minimize counterfeiting or infringement. Anti-counterfeiting, authentication and verification technologies are adopted across industries to safeguard fromthe counterfeiting of sensitive and vulnerable products.
Technological innovation within the anti-counterfeiting, authentication and verification technologies market is a major factor contributing to the growth of the market. Market players and government organizations look forward to continuous development of new and advanced technologies in anticounterfeiting. According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), United States, pharmaceutical drugs require reliable packaging with anti- counterfeiting features that restrict product duplication, offer tamper evidence and more. These products offer product security, patient comfort and quality. In 2016, signature DNA marker packaging materials were widely adopted to deliver anti-counterfeiting for pharmaceutical tablets. DNA-based Anti-counterfeiting allows more encryption than digital coding. Anti-counterfeit technologies are used in the healthcare and pharmaceutical drug industries. Anti-theft devices such as anti-theft tags and RFID based smart labels offer real time tracking to decrease counterfeiting.
The scope of this report is broad and covers various technologies available in the anti-counterfeiting, authentication and verification technologies market and potential application sectors across various end uses. The anti-counterfeiting, authentication and verification technologies market is broken down by device type. Revenue forecasts from 2018 to 2023 are given for each technology and end use segment with estimated values derived from the revenue of manufacturers total revenues.
This report also includes a discussion of the main players across each regional anti-counterfeiting, authentication and verification technologies market. Further, it explains the main drivers and regional dynamics of the market and current trends within the industry. This report concludes with a special focus on the vendor landscape and includes detailed profiles of the main vendors in the market.
The report includes:
- 33 data tables and 29 additional tables
- An overview of global anti-counterfeiting, authentication and verification technologies market
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017, 2018 and projections of CAGRs through 2023
- Explanation of their role in safeguarding sensitive and vulnerable products from counterfeiting
- A look into the initiatives taken by market players and government organizations for the continuous development of new and advanced technologies within anti-counterfeiting industry
- Comparative study between DNA-based anti-counterfeiting and digital coding
- Information on anti-theft devices such as anti-theft tags and RFID based smart labels
- Knowledge about counterfeit drugs, challenges in pharmaceutical industry and online counterfeit drug markets
- Detailed profiles of major players in the industry
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
2. Summary and Highlights
3. Market and Technology Background
- Introduction
- Market Potential
- Regulatory Framework
- European Union
- China
- Investment Analysis
- Growth Indicators
- Growing Pharmaceutical Industry
- Key Trends
- Counterfeit Drugs
- Online Counterfeit Drug Markets
- Industry Growth Drivers
- Rising Awareness Regarding Counterfeiting Products
- Technological Advancements
4. Market Breakdown by Technology Type
- Authentication
- OVDs and Holograms
- Substrates
- Security Inks and Coatings
- Anti-theft Labels and Tags
- Watermarks
- Track and Trace
- RFID
5. Market Breakdown by End-Use Industry
- Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals
- Beauty Care Products
- Drugs and Medicine
- Medical Devices
- Consumer Products, Clothing and Accessories
- Luxury Goods
- Music, Entertainment and Software
- Sporting Goods
- Tobacco
- Food and Beverages
- Technology
- Computer Equipment
- Electronics
- Transportation
- Automotive Parts and Components
- Critical Aviation Parts
6. Market Breakdown by End-Use Application
- Covert Features
- Examples of Covert Features
- Forensic Indicators
- Biological Taggants
- Chemical Taggants
- DNA Taggants
- Overt Features
- Alter Clear Pressing
- Optically Factored Highlight
- Multi-dimensional Images
- Scanner Tags and RFID
- Holograms
- Tamper Evidence
- Track and Trace Technology
7. Market Breakdown by Region
8. Industry Structure
- Steps in Building and Rolling Out a Secure Supply Chain
- Step 1: Identifying Products
- Step 2: Label and Capture Data
- Step 3: Build Track and Trace System
- Step 4: Record Data
- Step 5: Sharing Data
9. Competitive Landscape
- Product Launches
- Acquisitions and Collaborations
- Awards and Patent Grants
10. Company Profiles
- 3M
- Alpvision S.A.
- Applied Dna Sciences Inc.
- ARJO Solutions
- Autentix Inc.
- Avery Dennison Corp.
- CCL Industries Inc.
- Centro Graphico Dg
- CFC International Inc.
- De La Rue Plc
- Dust Identity Inc.
- Hologram Industries
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Impinj Inc.
- Opsec Security Group Plc
- Printronix
- Savi Technology Inc.
- Sicpa Holding S.A.
- Tagsys Rfid Group Inc.
- Zebra Technologies Corp.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ilkepl
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.