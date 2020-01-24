6th Perinatal Stem Cell Society Congress (Salt Lake City, United States - March 4-6, 2020): Learn from Leading Clinicians Utilizing Cellular Therapies in Their Practices
The International Perinatal Stem Cell Society, Inc. is a non-profit organization founded on the basic principle that stem cells from perinatal tissues contain enormous, untapped life potential to treat many diseases and disorders.
Benefits of Registration
- Access to leading-edge research from pioneers across the field.
- Networking opportunities to cultivate relationships with relevant and engaged colleagues and organizations.
- A unique opportunity to learn from the leading clinicians utilizing cellular therapies in their practices.
Agenda
Thursday, March 5, 2020
7:00 - 8:25 Breakfast in Exhibit Hall
8:25 - 8:30
Kyle Cetrulo
Welcome
8:30 - 9:00
Renee Nordland
How Cord Tissue Change My Son's Life
9:00 - 9:30
Frances Verter, PhD
Clinical Trials with Perinatal Tissues and Cells
9:30 - 10:00
Tomasz Baran MD, MBA
FamiCord's Clinical Experience with WJ Derived Products in Multiple Clinical Applications
10:00 - 10:30 Exhibit Hall Break
10:30 - 11:00
Neil Riordan, PA, PhD
Results From Panama Clinical Trials Using Umbilical Cord MSCs: MultioleSclerosis and Autism
11:00 - 12:00
Joanne Kurtzberg, MD
Extending Perinatal Therapies for the Brain
12:00 - 1:00 Lunch
1:00 - 1:30
Rouzbeh R. Taghizadeh, PhD
Umbilical Cord Tissue Processing Technologies for Perinatal MSC Banking
1:30 - 2:00
Serhiy Forostyak, MD
Perinatal Tissue Derivatives in Tissue Regeneration: From Research to Clinical Applications
2:00 - 2:30
Joshua Hare, MD
Comparison of Umbilical Cord Tissue MSCs and Bone Marrow MSCs
2:30 - 3:00
Rebeca Lim, PhD
Exosome Therapy for Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia - Are We Ready for Cell-free Regenerative Medicine?
3:00 - 3:30 Exhibit Hall Break
3:30 - 4:00
Timothy Ganey, PhD
Quantification of Exosome Product
4:00 - 4:30
Ben Noren
Cell Microencapsulation for Enhanced Regeneration of Tissues
4:30 - 5:00
John Wetherell, PhD
Understand How IP Drives Your Company Decision Making Process
Networking Cocktail Reception & Dinner
Friday, March 6, 2020
7:00 - 8:30 Breakfast in Exhibit Hall
8:30 - 9:00
Dennis Lox, MD
Why A Successful Sports & Regenerative Medicine Specialist Doesn't Use Perinatal Products
9:00 - 9:30
Duncan Ross, PhD
Exosome Characterization and Visualization
9:30 - 10:00
Saadiq F. El-Amin III, MD, PhD
Regenerative Medicine in Elite and Professional Athletes
10:00 - 10:30 Exhibit Hall Break
10:30 - 11:00
Regan Archibald, LAc, FMP, CSSAc
Ending the Pain Crisis with TCM, Peptides and Perinatal Allographs
11:00 - 11:30
Ian White, PhD
Regeneration 101: Amniosomes in Regenerative Medicine
11:30 - 1:00 Lunch
1:00 - 1:30
FDA Representative
An Update on the FDA's Stance on Perinatal Products and the 361 Industry
1:30 - 2:00
Mike Druckman
Regulatory Questions All 361 Companies Should Understand
2:00 - 2:30
Barbara Krutchkoff, PhD FAARM
A Road Map to Compliance
2:30 - 3:00 Panel
FDA Representative
Mike Druckman
Barbara Krutchkoff, PhD
Timothy Ganey, PhD
3:00 - 3:30 Exhibit Hall Break
3:30 - 4:00
Jeremy J. Lim, PhD
Biological Properties of Dehydrated Human Amnion/Chorion Membrane and Umbilical Cord Allografts for Soft Tissue Healing
4:00 - 4:30
Sean Murphy, PhD
Amnion Membrane-Derived Cells and Materials for Skin Wound Treatment
4:30 - 5:00
Ramon Coronado, MSc, PhD
Exosomes to Treat Cancer
