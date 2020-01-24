TRI Pointe Group Names Kevin Wilson National Vice President of Operations

The more than 25-year homebuilder purchasing veteran to provide key support for company’s Next10 growth strategy

/EIN News/ -- IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRI Pointe Group (NYSE: TPH), one of the top 10 largest public homebuilders in the United States based on revenue, announced the promotion of Kevin Wilson to national vice president of operations. The elevation of the veteran homebuilder purchasing and operations professional reinforces the commitment of TRI Pointe Group to best-in-class industry talent and capitalizing on new market growth across the company’s six regional brands.



In his new role, Wilson will focus on management and oversight of all purchasing, construction, quality and customer care-related systems and processes. In this broad operations role, he will leverage his deep home building knowledge and work with company leaders to promote a culture of operational excellence in support of TRI Pointe Group’s Next10 growth strategy, a 10-year strategic vision emphasizing organic growth, acquisition strategies and the expansion of ancillary businesses.

“Throughout the years and in his many important roles, Kevin has created significant value for our company,” said TRI Pointe Group President and COO Tom Mitchell. “His special brand of leadership can be seen in how he has led company efforts across all supply chain categories and presided over purchasing strategy, negotiation and management of national contracts. He’s played a pivotal role in value engineering, product optimization and rebate management. He inspires excellence in employee development of purchasing, construction and customer care team members, boosting customer satisfaction across our builder brands.”

Wilson’s expanded responsibilities in his national vice president of operations role will include reducing cycle time and ensuring on-time deliveries of high-quality homes. Additionally, he will oversee an expanded national purchasing team and the company’s customer care and warranty functions, technical standards and auditing, and personnel and partner performance.

Wilson has nearly 18 years of combined service as TRI Pointe Group’s and Weyerhaeuser Real Estate Company’s vice president of purchasing and national accounts. The Brigham Young University graduate, who also earned his MBA from the University of Southern California, also oversaw purchasing-related activities for two Denver-based homebuilders.

About TRI Pointe Group®

Headquartered in Irvine, California, TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE: TPH) is a family of premium, regional homebuilders that designs, builds, and sells homes in major U.S. markets. As one of the top 10 largest public homebuilding companies based on revenue in the United States, TRI Pointe Group combines the resources, operational sophistication, and leadership of a national organization with the regional insights, community ties, and agility of local homebuilders. The TRI Pointe Group family includes Maracay® in Arizona, Pardee Homes® in California and Nevada, Quadrant Homes® in Washington, Trendmaker® Homes in Texas, TRI Pointe Homes® in California, Colorado and the Carolinas, and Winchester® Homes* in Maryland and Virginia. TRI Pointe Group was named 2019 Builder of the Year by Builder and Developer magazine, recognized in Fortune magazine’s 2017 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list, and garnered the 2015 Builder of the Year Award by Builder magazine. The company was also named one of the Best Places to Work in Orange County by the Orange County Business Journal in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019. For more information, please visit www.TriPointeGroup.com .

