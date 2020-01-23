Prosecution ponders resorting to Interpol Notice for Isabel dos Santos' criminal suit

Luanda, ANGOLA, January 23 - The Attorney General of the Angolan Republic, Helder Pitta Grós, admitted last Wednesday, in Luanda, the possibility of issuing an arrest warrant against the Angolan businesswoman Isabel dos Santos, who has been accused of embezzlement and money laundering, among other malpractices, while she was at the helm of the public oil company Sonangol. ,

Speaking to the press, following the disclosure of the international investigation dubbed "Luanda Leaks", Helder Pitta Grós underlined that the law gives this option.

According to the Attorney General, the Angolan authorities have been investigating Isabel dos Santos for possible practices of money laundering.

In this regard, the magistrate said that the process is in a "decisive phase" and that the businesswoman has not yet been heard because she left the country on the same day that she was notified by the judicial authorities.

He informed that the former chairwoman of the Board of Directors of Sonangol – daughter of the previous Head of State - and her closest employees in the Angolan oil company have been indicted.

The magistrate did not rule out the possibility of resorting to an Interpol Notice and the cooperation of other international law enforcement authorities, such as Europol, if those targeted do not voluntarily submit themselves to the Angolan justice.

Isabel dos Santos, he continued, never showed any desire to collaborate with the Angolan authorities, stressing that she was notified three times and never responded.

Despite this, Helder Pitta Grós said that the possibility of negotiations remains open. However, this would not nullify the criminal lawsuit, emphasized the top prosecutor.

