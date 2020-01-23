Angola climbs 19 places in fight against corruption

Luanda, ANGOLA, January 23 - Angola rose 19 places in the international ranking of countries that fight corruption, impunity and promote respect for human rights.,

The information was provided on Thursday by the Minister of Justice and Human Rights, Francisco Queirós, in statements to the press.

He explained that, out of a universe of 180 countries evaluated by the International Transparency Organization in 2019, Angola went from 165 to 146.

The minister justified this position by the policies that the Angolan Government has been applying in the fight against corruption and impunity, as well as in the promotion of human rights, with positive effects.

He affirmed that the positive evaluation was due to the fact that many cases of corruption have been brought to court, without taking into account the recent developments linked to “Luanda Leaks”.

He said he believed that the current policies will contribute to the recovery of the dignity and good name of Angola at the international level, as well as the rescue of the respect of the international community and Angolan society.

All of this will be important in terms of ethics and good practices, as well as in improving the business environment, in order to provide citizens with better living conditions.

Francisco Queirós considered that "the environment is improving profoundly because the Government's policy is correct and on track".

However, the minister acknowledged that there is still a long way to go in this process, but the steps taken in two years confirm that international organizations consider the policies implemented to be successful.

The minister ruled out the existence of persecution of certain individuals, due to the quality of the dozens of cases, the agents involved and the cases under trial, which demonstrate the scope of the action of the justice bodies.

He reiterated that “whoever commits irregularities falls into the net of justice”

