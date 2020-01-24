Brazilian President encourages fight against corruption in Angola

Luanda, ANGOLA, January 24 - The President of the Federative Republic of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, last Thursday in Luanda encouraged the Angolan Executive to continue taking serious measures against corruption and impunity in this south-west African country. ,

The Brazilian leader, who had a stop-off in Luanda en route to India, said that his country will give all the necessary support to the Angolan Executive in its fight against corruption, since Brazil recognises the need to tackle such element that destroys a nation.

Speaking briefly to the press, in Luanda’s 4 de Fevereiro International Airport, Jair Bolsonaro said that he has been following closely and gladly the changes taking place in Angola, having encouraged the Angolan authorities to be persistent in tackling corruption and impunity.

“The fight against corruption is also the banner of my presidency and Angola is doing it very well, so, in this crusade, Brazil is willing to collaborate”, Jair Bolsonaro emphasised.

He also expressed his desire to make an official visit to Angola this year, with a view to reinforcing the co-operation between both states.

The Brazilian Head of State also manifested the hope that the two countries can soon sign several agreements and memos, including making accords in the field of corruption fight.

The Brazilian leader was received at the airport by the Angolan minister of Foreign Affairs, Manuel Augusto.

Jair Bolsonaro is travelling to India at the invitation of that country’s Head of State, to participate in the celebrations of India’s national day, to be marked on Sunday (26).

Brazil was the first country to recognise Angola’s independence, in 1975.

