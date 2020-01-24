Credit Suisse Private Banking, 2020 Competitor Profile - Provides Insights Into Strategic & Financial Performance, Including Key Data on Assets Under Management

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Competitor Profile: Credit Suisse Private Banking" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Credit Suisse is a global bank headquartered in Zrich, Switzerland. It provides private banking and wealth management, corporate banking, investment banking, and retail banking services to individuals, corporations, and institutions in approximately 50 countries. It offers private banking services through three regional divisions that collectively employed 2,950 relationship managers as of December 31, 2018.



This competitor profile provides a comprehensive analysis of Credit Suisse's private banking and wealth management operations. It offers insights into the company's strategy and financial performance, including key data on assets under management (AUM). Customer targeting and service propositions are covered, as are product innovation and marketing activities.



Key Highlights



Credit Suisse's Private Banking International subdivision focuses on clients with assets of around CHF20m ($20.3m).

Credit Suisse is reorganizing its Swiss operations to further strengthen its position as a Swiss universal bank.

Credit Suisse reported robust growth in pre-tax profits despite weak revenue growth in 2018.

Credit Suisse has been investing in digital applications to enhance self-service capabilities, improve the productivity of client-facing employees, and automate front-to-back processes.

Reasons to Buy

Examine the financial performance, key ratios, and AUM growth of Credit Suisse and its private banking business, and benchmark this competitor against other global wealth managers.

Understand Credit Suisse's current strategic objectives and their impact on financial performance.

Discover Credit Suisse's key products and its client targeting strategies and examine whether these have been successful.

Learn more about Credit Suisse's private banking marketing strategy, social media presence, and digital innovations.

Key Topics Covered



Executive Summary Strategy Financial Performance Customers & Products Marketing & Advertising Appendix

Companies Mentioned



Credit Suisse

BANK-now

J. Safra Sarasin Holding

Allfunds Group

Wells Fargo Advisors

Priv Technologies

For more information about this company profile visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jx8iyb

