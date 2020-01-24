Global Online Gambling Quarterly Report, Winter 2019/2020 - Trends; Financial Figures & KPIs; Marketing, Product, and Regulated Markets Benchmarking
A comprehensive quarterly report analysing updated benchmarks, KPIs, trends, covering all sectors of the online gambling industry. The report also covers a wide range of topics from key company sectors, such as finance, marketing, and strategy.
Due to this extensive coverage, the report is a must-read for executives and departments of all companies active in the online gambling market. In total, the report has 60 pages and more than 100 graphs/exhibits.
Report Contents
- Strategic issues - Strategic topics, such as overall industry climate, trends, forecast, stock development.
- Financial benchmarks - Quarterly revenue benchmarks, EBIT and cost benchmarks.
- Marketing benchmarks - Social benchmarks, SEO benchmarks, affiliate marketing benchmarks.
- Product-related topics and benchmarking - Product-related topics and benchmarking - Growth potential for selected products, benchmarking of product offers.
- Analyses of regions and regulated markets - Regional analyses, such as in-depth coverage of regulated markets.
Key Topics Covered
Part 1 - Trends
- Online gambling industry climate
- Future winners in the online gambling market
- Key trends and topics
- Mobile gambling KPIs
- Share developments
- Analyst recommendations
Part 2 - Financial Figures and KPIs
- Total revenue
- Betting revenue
- Casino revenue
- Active players/customers and ARPUs
- EBIT/operating profit benchmarks
Part 3 - Marketing Analyses
- Social marketing benchmarks
- SEO benchmarking
- Affiliate marketing benchmarking
Part 4 - Product Analyses
- Betting offers
- Football/soccer bets
- Other sports - tennis, basketball
- Live/in-play betting
- Casino games/offers
Part 5 - Regulated Markets Analyses
- Overview of regulated markets
- French online gambling market
- Spanish online gambling market
- Danish online gambling market
- New Jersey online gambling market
Part 6 - Methodology
Companies Mentioned
- Bet-at-home
- Betsson
- Better Collective
- Catena Media
- Churchill Downs
- Evolution Gaming
- France total (ARJEL)
- Gambling.com Group
- Gamesys
- GIG B2C
- Global Gaming
- GVC Online
- Jackpotjoy
- Kambi
- Karamba
- Kindred
- LeoVegas
- Lotto24
- Lottomatica
- Net Gaming
- NetEnt
- PPB (Flutter) Online
- Scout Gaming
- Sisal
- Spain total (DGOJ)
- Stars Group
- Svenska Spel
- Vera&John
- William Hill Online
- Zeal/Tipp24
