Analysis on the World's Boron Market, 2013-2019 & 2024 - A $1.7 Billion-Projected Industry by 2024

The boron market is expected to reach $1.7 billion by 2024 with a CAGR of 3.4% from 2019 to 2024. Eti Maden, Rio Tinto, American Borate, Boron Specialist, Gremont Chemicals, and Searles Valley Minerals are some of the major boron manufacturers.



The future of the boron market looks promising with opportunities in the building and construction, electrical and electronics, pharmaceutical, consumer, and agriculture industries. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for glass and ceramics in the building and construction industry, growth in the pharmaceutical packaging market, and the growing consumption of micronutrient fertilizers.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the boron industry, include use of boron for nuclear applications and lubrication additives.



The study includes the boron market size and forecast for the boron market through 2024, segmented by application, sources, end use and the region.



The analyst forecasts that glass will remain the largest segment and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period. Stringent government regulation towards energy efficiency and carbon emission is driving the demand for glass wool and E-glass (fiberglass) in various end use industries.



Within the boron market, building and construction will remain the largest market by value and volume due to increasing demand for glass wool insulation and ceramic tile in residential and commercial buildings. Pharmaceutical is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to the growing preference for borosilicate glass in the pharmaceutical packaging industry.



APAC will remain the largest region and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to growth in building and construction activities and increasing healthcare expenditure.



Some of the features of the report include:

Market size estimates: Boron market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (Kilotons) shipment.

Boron market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (Kilotons) shipment. Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by application, sources and end use industry.

Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by application, sources and end use industry. Segmentation analysis: Boron market size by wheel chair type and end use industry in terms of value shipment.

Boron market size by wheel chair type and end use industry in terms of value shipment. Regional analysis: Boron market breakdown by key regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia & Rest of World.

Boron market breakdown by key regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia & Rest of World. Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of boron in the Boron market.

Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of boron in the Boron market. Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of boron in the boron market.

This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of boron in the boron market. Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classification

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Boron Market Trends and Forecast

3.3: Boron Market by Source

3.3.1: Mining Source

3.3.2: Salt Lake Source and Others

3.4: Boron Market by Application

3.4.1: Glass

3.4.1.1: Borosilicate Glass

3.4.1.2: Fiberglass

3.4.1.3: Glass Wool

3.4.2:Ceramics

3.4.3: Fertilizer

3.4.4: Detergent

3.4.5: Others



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Boron Market by Region

4.2: North American Boron Market

4.3: European Boron Market

4.4: APAC Boron Market

4.5: ROW Boron Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Geographical Reach

5.4: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Boron Market by Application

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Boron Market by End Use Industry

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Boron Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends of the Boron Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Certification and Licensing



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Eti Maden

7.2: Rio Tinto

7.3: Rose Mill Co.

7.4: Searles Valley Minerals

7.5: Minera Santa Rita

7.6: Borax Argentina

7.7: QUIBORAX

7.8: Russian Bor



