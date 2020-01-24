South America Power Rental Industry Report, 2019-2024 - Transformation from Transaction-based Approaches to Solution-based Models

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Disruptive Trends Impacting the South American Power Rental Market, Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The focus of this research service is to analyze the drivers and restraints that affect the growth of the South American power rental market.

Despite the current economic and political crisis, the region has strong economic conditions in place to ensure continuous market development. Factors including increased awareness among customers, demand consolidation, and added-value services are likely to drive demand for power rental equipment during the next five years.

The study also addresses the future and present market opportunities in South America as well as the challenges faced by industry participants in the rapidly changing environment.



Research Scope



The current market size for 2019 and forecasts till 2024 have been provided. Revenue has been tracked and forecasted by country, namely for:

Argentina

Brazil

Chile

Key Issues Addressed

Is the market growing, and at what rate? What is the anticipated growth between 2019 and 2024?

What are the key trends in the South American market? Are the rental power solutions offered today meeting customers' needs, or is additional development needed?

What are the current applications and use cases of rental power solutions across different verticals?

What is the impact on the energy sector? How will the structure of the market change with time?

What are the leading companies that leverage rental power solutions technology in the energy sector?

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

Cross-country Benchmark

2. Market Overview

Research Aim and Scope

Key Questions This Study Will Answer

Market Overview

Power Rental Fundamentals

3. Drivers and Restraints - Total Power Rental Market

Market Drivers

Drivers Explained

Market Restraints

Restraints Explained

4. Forecast and Trends - Total Power Rental Market

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Country Analysis

Competitive Winning Strategies

5. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity 1 - Oil & Gas Industry

Growth Opportunity 2 - Utilities Industry

Growth Opportunity 3 - Mining Industry

Growth Opportunity 4 - Events Industry

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

6. Power Rental Market in Argentina

Argentina - Revenue Forecast

Argentina - Revenue Forecast Discussion

Argentina - Competitive Environment

Argentina - Top Competitors

7. Power Rental Market in Brazil

Brazil - Revenue Forecast

Brazil - Revenue Forecast Discussion

Brazil - Competitive Environment

Brazil - Top Competitors

8. Power Rental Market in Chile

Chile - Revenue Forecast

Chile - Revenue Forecast Discussion

Chile - Competitive Environment

Chile - Top Competitors

9. Key Conclusions

The Last Word

10. Appendix

List of Exhibits

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/823ifk

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.