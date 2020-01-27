BAE Systems, United States Marine Corps and UK MoD Helicopter Expert Confirmed for Defence Aviation Safety

Defence Aviation Safety Conference 2020

The latest updates for the Defence Aviation Safety conference: 2 new expert speakers and BAE Systems have confirmed their support as lead sponsor.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 27, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- As defence forces continue to extend the lifecycle of their platforms and systems, keeping aircraft airworthy and creating a safety culture across military aviation has never been more important. There is a growing need for more effective certification processes when onboarding new platforms into service and maintaining these to the required flying standard.With this in mind, SMi Group are pleased to announce that Defence Aviation Safety , which will convene on the 23rd – 24th April 2020 in London, will feature 16+ presentations dedicated to aviation safety.The brochure containing the full agenda and speaker line-up can be viewed online at http://www.defenceaviationsafety.com/einpr7 The two latest additions to the agenda are:1) “Delivering Effective Combat Operations Whilst Maintaining Aviation Safety”- The USMC Aviation safety priorities- Maintaining safety across a variety of operational environments- Creating a safety culture across the USMC- Empowering marines to speak up when they see unsafe practices or risk to mission successPresented by Lieutenant General Steven R. Rudder, Deputy Commandant for Aviation, United States Marine Corps2) “Maximising UK Helicopter Platform Delivery for Complex Global Operations Whilst Keeping Safety Front of Mind”- Delivering front line capability and helicopter support for UK and international operations- How DE&S manage in service support of rotary platforms and systems- Keeping the UK MoD’s Helicopter Force safe to operate- Optimising airworthiness and certification- Examples of safety challenges and best practice across DE&SPresented by Commodore Ivan Finn, Head Helicopters 1, Helicopters Operating Centre, DE&S, UK MoDNot only this, BAE Systems has confirmed their support as Lead Sponsor for the conference for the second year running, showing the importance of military and industry collaboration on defence aviation safety. More details are to follow on their speaker and topic.Registration for the event is live on the website and an early bird saving of £200 is available for bookings made before 31st January 2020: http://www.defenceaviationsafety.com/einpr7 23rd – 24th April 2020London, UKLead Sponsor: BAE SystemsSponsor: Robin Radar SystemsTo sponsor or exhibit at the conference, please contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6748 or smalick@smi-online.co.ukAbout SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



