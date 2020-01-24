Global 5G Private Networks Market, Forecast 2025: Covers Industrial IoT, Automation, Location Tracking, Edge Analytics, Control Systems, Video, and Fixed Wireless Access (FWA)
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "5G Private Networks - Drivers, Ecosystem and Market Sizing" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides a comprehensive outlook on the development and state of 5G private networks worldwide, including a market sizing covering the forecast period of 2020-2025.
The main cases covered are: Industrial IoT, Automation, Location Tracking, Edge Analytics, Control Systems, Video, Fixed Wireless Access.
Focus on selected countries in North America: USA and Canada, in Asia-Pacific: China, Japan, and South Korea and in Europe: Germany, Italy and the UK.
List of Use Cases
- China Mobile
- Deutsche Telekom
- Ericsson
- Huawei
- Nokia
- Telefonica
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
- Main characteristics of private wireless network
- Benefits of private mobile network
- Architecture of private wireless network
2. 5G Deployment
- Main characteristics of 4G and 5G
- 5G assignment dates worldwide
- 5G subscriptions by region
- Regional shares of 5G subscriptions, 2020-2025
3. 5G Private Network: Key drivers and enablers
- Evolution from 4G to 5G network
- Architecture of edge computing network
- Main challenges for 5G in edge computing
- Different approaches to sharing
4. Deployment models
- LTE Private network revenue
- Architecture of standalone private 5G network
- Architecture of shared radio access private 5G network
- Architecture of private 5G hosted on a shared radio access network
- Architecture of a NPN hosted by the public network
5. Use cases and major players
- Overview of 5G use cases
6. Market sizing
- Worldwide 5G private network revenue forecast 2019-2025
- Distribution of revenue by region, 2020 and 2025
